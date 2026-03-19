Assam Polls: BJP Names 88 Candidates, Campaign To Begin On March 24

BJP Finalises 88 Candidates, One Seat Pending

After the BJP released names of all its 88 candidates but one for Assam assembly polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the name for the Sissiborgaon seat will be announced soon, and the party will begin its election campaign on March 24.

According to seat-sharing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP is contesting on 89 out of 126-seat Assam Assembly, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on 26 and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on 11 seats in the polls scheduled on April 9.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that the NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front will also announce their candidates shortly. "The BJP Central Parliamentary Board announced candidates for 88 out of 89 constituencies. The candidate for the Sissiborgaon seat will be announced shortly. We tried to include candidates from the youth, women, ST, SC, and Nath communities. Our party workers are happy with this list. BJP will be able to show good results this time. We had given 26 seats to AGP. Today, I had a meeting with AGP leadership, and they will announce their candidates' list shortly, and BPF will do the same," the Assam CM said.

He also said that Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, will also contest elections. Sarma added that he will file his nomination on Friday. "Tankeswar Rabha, CEM of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, will also contest in this election. Tomorrow, I will file my nomination. Many other candidates will also file their nominations tomorrow," he added.

Star Campaigners to Join Poll Push

Further, he said the BJP will start the election campaign on March 24 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President Nitin Nabin will be part of the party's poll campaign in the state. "We will start our election campaign on March 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President Nitin Nabin will take part in this campaign. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State BJP president Dilip Saikia and other leaders will also take part in the campaign," Sarma said.

Impact of Delimitation Exercise

Addressing the 2023 delimitation exercise by the Election Commission, he said, "Due to delimitation, many MLAs have lost their constituencies... Many youths from the BJP have been given election tickets." ECI conducted a delimitation in Assam, after which the state retained 126 Assembly seats and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. The 2026 Assembly polls will be the first ones after the delimitation exercise.

Prominent Faces in the Fray

Earlier today, the BJP announced its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, fielding both former prominent Congress leaders, Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah. BJP has fielded Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur after he ended his life-long association with Congress, and former Congress state president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, who jumped ship weeks before, will contest from Bihpuria, a seat which he lost to BJP candidates in the last two elections. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

Election Schedule

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)