Fedorivka Druha, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia Remain Under Control Of Ukraine's Defense Forces - Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for Operation Task Force "East", stated this to Ukrinform, commenting on claims about alleged Russian advances near these settlements.

"Over the past day, these settlements [Fedorivka Druha and Kleban-Byk] were not involved in any assault operations; they remain under the control of the Defense Forces. There have been attempts at infiltration, but in this direction the enemy is exhausted and is not currently conducting any actions," Shapoval said.

At the same time, according to the spokesperson, despite the absence of direct assault operations in these settlements, the enemy is trying to improve its position near Kleban-Byk by bringing in additional reserves, but Ukrainian units are holding their lines.

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The settlements of Pleshchiivka and Ivanopillia in the Donetsk region remain under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces despite ongoing fighting, Shapoval added.

"There is fighting in Pleshchiivka and Ivanopillia, but they are under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces," he said.

According to the spokesperson, Ukrainian troops are holding positions in these settlements despite active combat and enemy attempts to change the situation in their favor.

Shapoval also noted that on the Kramatorsk front, the enemy attempted offensive actions near several settlements.

"On the Kramatorsk axis, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assault attempts in the areas of Minkivka and Novomarkove," he stressed.

He also informed about the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Russian troops attempted to attack Ukrainian positions.

"Berezove. There were attempts to storm our positions; they [the Russians] tried to deliver fire strikes, but the Defense Forces repelled their assaults," Shapoval concluded.

Separately, Shapoval urged people to trust only official sources.

According to DeepState, the Russian army advanced near Fedorivka Druha and Kleban-Byk. Ukraine's Defense Forces pushed the enemy back near Berezove.

As reported, over March 18 there were 215 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders, including 49 enemy attacks on the Pokrovsk axis.