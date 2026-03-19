Donald Trump Rules Out US Ground Troops In Iran Conflict Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions: 'I Am Not Putting...'
Speaking during a White House session with reporters and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Donald Trump directly addressed speculation about troop commitments. "No, I am not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you," he said.
The president's comments counter recent reports suggesting the administration is weighing reinforcements, including thousands of additional personnel to secure key areas like the Strait of Hormuz. Trump emphasized defensive and precision operations over large-scale ground involvement, highlighting US technological superiority in intercepting threats.Also Read | Iran War News LIVE: Netanyahu hints at ground operations in Iran Praising the US military strength
Donald Trump spotlighted America's capabilities, pointing to a recent defensive success. "We have the strongest military in the world. We have the best equipment. We make by far the best equipment. The other night, they had 114 rockets shot at a certain location. Out of 114 sophisticated rockets, every single one of them was shot down with our equipment, all our equipment. It's amazing, actually, how good it is," he stated.
He described these systems as a "small price to pay" to maintain top readiness, framing current actions as essential for long-term stability.Strategic goals and Iran's threat
Linking the operations to global security, Donald Trump portrayed the campaign as a necessary response to Tehran 's aggression.
"We're doing this excursion, and when it's completed, we're going to have a much safer world," he said. He labelled Iran a major danger, "Iran is a serious threat to the world, to the Middle East and to everybody, and everybody agrees with me. I think virtually every country agrees with me on that."
The conflict traces back to February 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, aged 86. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on US and Israeli assets across the Gulf and Israel, severely impacting shipping routes.Also Read | Khamenei's army kills protesters: Iranian comedian shares disturbing video Strait of Hormuz closure hits global economy
Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for roughly 20% of world oil, through threats and attacks on vessels. This has driven oil prices, fueling energy market chaos and economic concerns worldwide.
Following Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the role of Supreme Leader, amid ongoing strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure.Also Read | 'Criminals will pay for his blood': Mojtaba Khamenei on killing of Ali Larijani
Donald Trump 's assurance against ground troops aims to reassure allies and markets, even as naval forces work to counter threats in the Strait. The president insists the mission will end with a safer region, though the path forward remains uncertain as diplomatic efforts stall.
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