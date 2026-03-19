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Türkiye Welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan Truce for Eid Holiday
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Wednesday expressed support for the ceasefire announced by Afghanistan and Pakistan in observance of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, following diplomatic efforts involving Türkiye, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that it expects the ceasefire to be respected and hopes it will contribute to a broader process that leads to lasting peace and improved stability for the people of both Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Following appeals from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Pakistan declared a temporary suspension of its military operations in Afghanistan for the Eid holiday, beginning at midnight Wednesday and lasting until Monday, March 23.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have deteriorated in recent weeks amid escalating hostilities that have resulted in casualties and damage to property along the border.
Since late February, cross-border clashes have reportedly caused at least 107 fatalities on both sides, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier still missing.
Afghan authorities have reported 13 military personnel and 76 civilian deaths, excluding additional casualties attributed to a strike that occurred on Monday.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan indicated that it recorded 76 civilian deaths and 213 injuries between February 26 and March 16 due to ongoing hostilities, not including victims from the late Monday incident at the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul.
Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of providing safe haven to anti-Pakistan militant groups, a claim that Kabul has consistently denied.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that it expects the ceasefire to be respected and hopes it will contribute to a broader process that leads to lasting peace and improved stability for the people of both Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Following appeals from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Pakistan declared a temporary suspension of its military operations in Afghanistan for the Eid holiday, beginning at midnight Wednesday and lasting until Monday, March 23.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have deteriorated in recent weeks amid escalating hostilities that have resulted in casualties and damage to property along the border.
Since late February, cross-border clashes have reportedly caused at least 107 fatalities on both sides, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier still missing.
Afghan authorities have reported 13 military personnel and 76 civilian deaths, excluding additional casualties attributed to a strike that occurred on Monday.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan indicated that it recorded 76 civilian deaths and 213 injuries between February 26 and March 16 due to ongoing hostilities, not including victims from the late Monday incident at the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul.
Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of providing safe haven to anti-Pakistan militant groups, a claim that Kabul has consistently denied.
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