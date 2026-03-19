PGTI Nexgen 2026: Siddharth Semwal Fires 68 To Take Two-Shot Lead

Semwal Takes the Lead in Round Two

Siddharth Semwal fired a second-round score of four-under 68 to take a two-shot lead at a total of five-under 139 at the PGTI NexGen 2026 being played at the Golden Greens Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. Delhi-based Semwal (71-68), who was overnight tied 10 th and three shots off the lead, produced six birdies and two bogeys in round two to emerge as sole leader at the Rs 25 lakh event.

Arjunveer Shishir (70) and Vishav Pratap Singh Gill (68) were tied second at three-under 141. Aryav Shah, the overnight leader, returned a 74 on day two to drop down to tied fourth place at two-under 142.

The top 38 players made the cut which was declared at five-over 149.

About the PGTI NexGen Tour

The NexGen Tour was launched by the DP World PGTI last year with the objective of providing equal playing opportunities to all Professional Golfers of India and to increase the bench strength in Indian golf which in turn increases competition and the level of golf. The NexGen also aims to take professional golf to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, thus expanding the reach of the sport within the country.(ANI)

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