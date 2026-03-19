Gold Extends Losing Streak To Six Sessions, Longest Since Late 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold & Silver Daily Report · March 19, 2026 · Covering March 18 Session Gold (XAU/USD) $4,749 ▼ −4.85% Prior close: ~$4,990 Silver (XAG/USD) $71.82 ▼ −4.72% H: 76.67 · L: 71.69 Gold/Silver Ratio 66.1x Silver underperforming DXY ~99.50 ▲ +0.19% Hawkish Fed bid 1 Gold extends its losing streak to six consecutive sessions - the longest since late 2024 - as the hawkish Fed raises the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Gold fell 4.85% to $4,748.52 after the FOMC held rates at 3.50–3.75%, raised its 2026 inflation forecast to 2.7%, and signalled only one rate cut for the year. Powell's explicit warning that "if there is no progress on inflation, there will be no rate cut" eliminated residual dovish expectations. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to approximately 4.28% and the dollar strengthened, creating a twin headwind for gold despite the Iran war raging into its third week. 2 Silver collapses 4.72% - its worst single-day drop in two weeks - as industrial demand fears compound the rate headwind. Silver fell from $75.46 to $71.82, slicing through the $74.25 support level and closing at its lowest since early March. The move was amplified by thinning liquidity in futures markets, with volumes falling even as prices dropped - a hallmark of forced selling and margin-call liquidation. The gold/silver ratio widened to 66.1x from 63.8x, confirming silver's dual vulnerability to both the rate environment and recession-induced industrial demand softening. 3 The oil-inflation paradox intensifies: Brent at $107 should be bullish for gold, but instead it's forcing hawkish Fed policy that crushes precious metals. Historically, surging oil drives gold higher through inflation hedging. In the current environment, $107 Brent is forcing the Fed to abandon its easing trajectory, raising real yields and strengthening the dollar - both lethal for gold. This "decoupling" from the traditional oil-gold correlation echoes the liquidity crunches of 2008 and 2020, where gold was initially sold to meet margin calls before eventually rebounding. JPMorgan maintains its $6,300 year-end gold target; Deutsche Bank holds $6,000. 01Session Data

Metric Value Chg Gold Spot (XAU/USD) $4,748.52 −4.85% Silver Spot (XAG/USD) $71.82 −4.72% Gold/Silver Ratio 66.1x +3.6% DXY ~99.50 +0.19% U.S. 10Y Treasury ~4.28% +5 bps Brent Crude $107.38 +3.83% VIX 25.09 +11.0% S&P 500 6,624.70 −1.36% Fed Funds Rate 3.50–3.75% unchanged

02Market Commentary

Today's gold price today analysis covers a session that deepened the most painful correction in the precious metals bull market since the January crash. Gold fell 4.85% to $4,748.52 and silver plunged 4.72% to $71.82 as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance punished non-yielding assets across the board. The six-day losing streak in gold - its longest since late 2024 - has now erased approximately 15% from the $5,594 all-time high set in January. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of precious metals and Latin American financial markets.

The sell-off was triggered by the FOMC's decision to hold rates at 3.50–3.75% combined with an upward revision of the 2026 inflation forecast from 2.4% to 2.7%. The dot plot signalled only one rate cut for the entire year, likely not until December. Powell's press conference language was unambiguous: inflation progress is insufficient. This repricing of the rate path sent the 10-year yield higher, strengthened the dollar, and created a textbook headwind environment for precious metals - rising real yields plus a stronger dollar equals lower gold.

Silver's 4.72% collapse reflects its amplified sensitivity to the macro backdrop. Unlike gold, silver carries significant industrial exposure - roughly 50% of demand comes from manufacturing, solar panels, and electronics. The hawkish Fed's implicit admission that oil-driven inflation may slow economic growth threatens industrial silver demand at the same time that the rate headwind pressures its monetary premium. Liquidity conditions worsened the move: futures volumes fell even as prices dropped, a pattern consistent with margin-call-driven forced selling rather than fundamental repositioning.

The paradox at the heart of this correction is the decoupling of gold from oil. Brent surged 3.83% to $107.38 - now up over 40% since the Iran war began - yet gold fell. In any normal inflationary episode, $107 oil would be aggressively bullish for gold. But this is not a demand-driven oil shock; it is a supply shock that simultaneously fuels inflation and restricts monetary easing. The Fed's hawkish response to oil-driven inflation effectively neutralizes gold's inflation-hedge appeal by raising the opportunity cost of holding it. FXEmpire notes that gold is "stuck in a high-stakes consolidation above $5,000" - but as of Wednesday's close, even that floor has been lost.

03Technical Analysis Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold closed at $4,748.52 with a devastating bearish candle - crashing from the prior day's ~$4,990 level through multiple support zones. The session opened near $4,990, rallied briefly to $5,038, then collapsed to a low of $4,735 before settling at $4,749. The nearly $250 intraday range and close near the session low confirm intense selling pressure triggered by the FOMC outcome. The MACD histogram reads −55.39, with the signal line at 33.67 and the MACD line at −21.72 - both crossing into negative territory for the first time since late February. RSI stands at 50.77 on the 14-day and 36.62 on the faster signal, with the latter entering oversold territory. Price remains well above the 200-day SMA at $4,080.70, keeping the secular bull market intact structurally.

The critical level is $4,836 (prior support, now resistance). A recovery above this zone would suggest the six-day sell-off is exhausting. A continued breakdown below $4,735 opens a path to $4,500, which would represent the deepest correction since the January crash to $4,402. JPMorgan's $6,300 year-end target and Deutsche Bank's $6,000 forecast both remain in place, suggesting institutional conviction has not wavered despite the correction.

Silver (XAG/USD)

Silver closed at $71.82 with a devastating bearish engulfing candle - opening at $75.46, touching $76.67 at the high, then collapsing to $71.69 at the low. This is a $4.85 range, an extraordinary intraday swing. The MACD histogram is deeply negative at −2.018, with the signal at −0.628 and the line at −1.391 - confirming accelerating bearish momentum. RSI at 47.49 / 36.78 shows the faster signal approaching oversold.

Silver has now declined approximately 41% from the $121.64 all-time high set in late January - a correction of staggering magnitude for an asset in a secular bull market. The 200-day SMA at $57.12 provides structural support. Near-term, the $71.82–$74.25 zone is the battleground. A weekly close below $70 would signal a more protracted correction, while a recovery above $80.84 (the 20-day moving average area) would suggest the worst has passed.

Level Gold Silver Resistance 2 $4,999 $84.03 Resistance 1 $4,836 $80.84 Close $4,749 $71.82 Support 1 $4,735 $71.69 Support 2 $4,500 $70.00 200-SMA $4,081 $57.12

Support & Resistance04Forward Look FED AFTERMATH → REPRICING CONTINUES

The hawkish FOMC outcome will continue to weigh on precious metals in the near term. With only one rate cut expected for all of 2026 (December), real yields will remain elevated and the dollar supported. The next Fed speakers and economic data releases - particularly CPI and PCE - will determine whether the one-cut guidance holds or shifts further hawkish. Each upside inflation surprise extends the correction.

OIL-GOLD DECOUPLING → STRUCTURAL TENSION

The Iran war shows no sign of resolution - Israel killed Iran's national security council secretary Ali Larijani on Wednesday, potentially strengthening hardliners. If Brent continues toward $110–$115, the oil-gold decoupling deepens: gold loses its inflation-hedge bid as the Fed's response to oil-driven inflation keeps real yields elevated. Only a ceasefire or a sudden dovish Fed pivot would resolve this tension in gold's favour.

SILVER INDUSTRIAL DEMAND → AT RISK

Silver's 41% decline from its ATH reflects both the rate headwind and growing fears about industrial demand. The solar, EV, and semiconductor sectors - which consume roughly 50% of global silver - are sensitive to the economic slowdown that higher-for-longer rates and $107 oil imply. Any weakening in manufacturing PMIs would add fundamental pressure on top of the existing technical breakdown.

INSTITUTIONAL CONVICTION → INTACT

Despite the correction, institutional targets remain bullish: JPMorgan at $6,300, Deutsche Bank at $6,000, both set before the Iran escalation. Deutsche Bank explicitly noted that "the conditions do not appear primed for a sustained reversal in gold prices" and drew contrasts with the gold bear markets of the 1980s and 2013. Central bank demand and de-dollarization flows provide structural floor support. The current sell-off echoes 2008 and 2020 - initial liquidation before eventual rally.

05Verdict

The precious metals correction is now undeniably painful. Gold has fallen 15% from its $5,594 ATH and is on its longest losing streak in over a year. Silver has been cut nearly in half from $121.64 to $71.82. For leveraged traders, this is devastating. For physical holders, this is noise - gold coins and bars are not subject to margin calls, and premiums in the physical market remain elevated even as paper prices crash.

The fundamental case for the bull market has not changed. Central banks continue to accumulate gold at record pace. De-dollarization flows persist. The Iran war - despite suppressing gold through the Fed channel - creates the exact kind of systemic uncertainty that drives long-term safe-haven demand. The five-year silver supply deficit continues. Solar and EV demand grows year over year. What has changed is the Fed's posture, and that posture is creating a temporary but powerful headwind.

The critical question is whether gold can hold the $4,735 session low and the broader $4,500 support. A sustained break below $4,500 would signal something more than a correction and call the bull market into question. Above $4,500, this is a pullback within a trend - painful, but historically typical of the volatile rallies that characterize precious metal bull markets. Silver's $70 level serves the same function.

Bias: BEARISH short-term, BULLISH medium-term. The Fed headwind is real and will persist until the rate path shifts. But both metals remain well above their 200-day SMAs (gold +16%, silver +26%), institutional targets are far above current prices, and the structural drivers of the bull market are intact. This is a correction, not a reversal - unless $4,500 gold and $70 silver break decisively.