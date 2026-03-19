Samsung Electronics To Invest $73.3 Billion In AI Chip Research, Facilities This Year

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, March 19 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Thursday it plans to invest more than 110 trillion won (US$73.3 billion) this year in research and development and facilities for artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductors as it seeks to strengthen its leadership in the competitive industry.

The world's largest memory chip maker disclosed the plan in a regulatory filing, saying it aims to secure a leading position amid the AI boom, reports Yonhap news agency.

The investment marks a 21.7 per cent increase from last year's 90.4 trillion won and represents the largest annual spending in the company's history. It is also the first time its annual investment has exceeded 100 trillion won.

The company also said it will pursue meaningful mergers and acquisitions in areas including robotics, medical technology, automotive electronics and air conditioning solutions.

Amid rising chip demand, Samsung is currently carrying out efficiency improvement work at its P4 plant at the Pyeongtaek campus, located south of Seoul.

The company is also pushing ahead with key equipment installation for its planned P5 production line.

In addition, Samsung is building new manufacturing facilities in its chip cluster in Yongin, south of Seoul.

In the United States, the company is building a new foundry in Taylor, Texas, and aims to begin operations by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, unionised workers at Samsung Electronics said on Thursday they plan to hold a press conference next week after members voted to launch a general strike over performance-based bonuses.

The workers will hold the event near the residence of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong in Seoul on Monday, announcing plans to demand that management remove a cap on bonuses and grant a 7 percent wage increase, along with greater transparency in calculating performance-based bonuses.

"The wage negotiations for 2026, which have run for months, have ended without an agreement," the union said. "As management did not accept our reasonable requests to improve policies, we have decided to launch collective action."

The workers plan to hold a demonstration in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on April 23, ahead of a planned strike scheduled to run from May 21 to June 7.