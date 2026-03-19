UAE Unveils First Phase Of R&D Tax Credits Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

United Arab Emirates has introduced the first phase of a national research and development tax incentives programme, offering businesses a non-refundable tax credit of up to 50 per cent on qualifying expenditures as authorities intensify efforts to position the country as a regional hub for innovation and advanced industries.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that the initiative is designed to stimulate private-sector investment in scientific research, technology development and industrial innovation, aligning with broader economic diversification strategies that aim to reduce reliance on hydrocarbons and expand knowledge-based sectors. The scheme forms part of a wider policy framework tied to long-term economic planning initiatives such as the UAE's industrial and innovation strategies, which prioritise advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and clean energy.

Officials said the first phase focuses on establishing eligibility criteria, compliance frameworks and targeted incentives to attract companies engaged in high-value research activities. Businesses operating in sectors including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, renewable energy and advanced materials are expected to be among the primary beneficiaries, although the programme is structured to support a wide range of industries undertaking qualifying R&D work.

The tax credit, capped at up to 50 per cent, is non-refundable, meaning it can be used to offset corporate tax liabilities rather than being paid out directly. Analysts note that this structure is consistent with international models adopted in mature innovation economies, where fiscal incentives are used to lower the cost of experimentation and encourage sustained corporate investment in research.

The move comes as the UAE continues to refine its corporate tax regime following the introduction of a federal corporate tax in 2023. Policymakers have sought to balance revenue generation with competitiveness, introducing targeted incentives to maintain the country's appeal as a business destination. The R&D tax incentive is widely viewed as a complementary measure that reinforces this positioning by encouraging companies to base high-value research functions within the country.

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Economic analysts say the initiative reflects a growing recognition that innovation-driven growth requires not only infrastructure and capital but also a supportive regulatory and fiscal environment. By lowering the effective cost of research activities, the government aims to attract multinational corporations, support domestic enterprises and foster collaboration between industry and academic institutions.

Industry participants have responded cautiously but positively, noting that clarity around qualifying expenditures, documentation requirements and audit processes will be critical to the programme's effectiveness. Companies typically seek certainty in tax treatment when planning long-term R&D investments, particularly in capital-intensive sectors where returns may take years to materialise.

The programme also signals a shift towards more targeted industrial policy tools, moving beyond broad-based incentives to sector-specific support mechanisms. Over the past decade, the UAE has invested heavily in innovation infrastructure, including research centres, technology parks and funding platforms. The addition of fiscal incentives marks an evolution in policy, aligning the country more closely with global innovation leaders such as Singapore, South Korea and members of the European Union, where R&D tax credits play a central role in economic strategy.

Officials indicated that subsequent phases of the programme are expected to expand its scope, potentially introducing additional benefits, refined eligibility rules and enhanced support for small and medium-sized enterprises. SMEs are often seen as critical drivers of innovation but may face constraints in accessing capital and absorbing research costs, making targeted incentives particularly impactful.

The initiative also intersects with the UAE's broader ambitions in emerging technologies. Government-backed programmes in artificial intelligence, space exploration and energy transition have already drawn international attention, and the introduction of tax incentives is expected to reinforce these efforts by encouraging private-sector participation and accelerating commercialisation of research outcomes.

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At the same time, some experts caution that the success of such programmes depends on effective implementation and oversight. Ensuring that incentives are directed towards genuine research activities, rather than routine business expenditures, will be essential to maintaining fiscal discipline and achieving policy objectives. Transparent guidelines and robust evaluation mechanisms are expected to play a key role in this regard.

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