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India, UK Discuss Fintech, Trade Cooperation As Sitharaman Meets Starmer's Adviser

India, UK Discuss Fintech, Trade Cooperation As Sitharaman Meets Starmer's Adviser


2026-03-19 04:04:30
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 19 (KNN) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met Varun Chandra, Special Adviser on Business and Investment to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in key areas such as FinTech, digital economy, financial markets, banking, and insurance, reported ANI.

The talks build on the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and ongoing engagements under the India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue.

Separately, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also held a meeting with Chandra, reviewing progress on the implementation of the CETA and exploring ways to further expand trade and investment ties between the two countries.

In a related development, Sitharaman moved the Appropriation (No. 2) Bill in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session. The Bill seeks to authorise additional expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India for the financial year 2025–26, subject to approval of the Supplementary Demands for Grants.

(KNN Bureau)

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KNN India

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