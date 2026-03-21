Meno-Divorce: Middle-Aged Women Ending Long Marriages After 'Grey Divorce'

You must have heard of 'grey divorce' and 'silent divorce' recently. Now, a new term has been added to this list – 'meno-divorce'. This word is getting a lot of attention among middle-aged couples. Studies show that women, especially between the ages of 45 and 65, are ending their long-standing marriages, and this trend is on the rise.

So, what exactly is 'meno-divorce'?

'Meno-divorce' refers to the decision by women going through menopause or perimenopause to end their marriage and get a divorce. This isn't just about a crack in the relationship; it's a sign that women are rethinking their life's priorities, identity, and happiness.

Why is this trend growing?

According to experts, menopause is not a direct cause of divorce. However, it can worsen problems that have existed in a relationship for years. Here are some of the main reasons:

- Hormonal changes: In middle age, the levels of hormones like estrogen and progesterone decrease. This can cause problems like sleeplessness, anxiety, irritability, and mood swings, which can increase stress in a marriage.

- A 'life reassessment' phase: When children grow up and move out for studies or jobs, couples often look at their relationship with fresh eyes. That's when the question arises,“Is this relationship still right for me?”

- Years of resentment coming out: Issues like lack of communication, unequal sharing of responsibilities, and emotional distance, which were ignored for years, can suddenly become 'deal-breakers' in middle age.

- Women's growing independence: In today's society, women are more financially independent. Also, the stigma around divorce is not what it used to be. This empowers women to make the decision to leave an unhappy marriage.

What the studies reveal

One study found that the divorce rate is highest in the 45-55 age group. It has also been observed that women initiate over 60% of divorces that happen in middle age. In some surveys, more than 70% of women admitted that menopause was one of the contributing factors.

The picture is somewhat similar in India too. Although India has a lower divorce rate, this trend is slowly growing among middle-aged women. This reflects social change and women's independent thinking.

Read more:'Wife Not A Maid, A Life Partner': Supreme Court On Husband's Role In Shared Household Duties

What the experts say

Experts say that menopause can be a“trigger,” but it's not the root cause. Menopause magnifies old problems and gives women a new clarity about their lives. So, for some, it marks the end of a relationship, while for many, it's a new beginning.

'Meno-divorce' is not just a fashionable term. It signals a major shift in the thinking of middle-aged women. For them, the goal is no longer just to save a marriage, but to live a happy and respectable life. Middle age is not the end of life; for many, it's the start of a new one.

Read also: 'Divorced as partners, never as parents': Kerala High Court's moving words on shared parenting