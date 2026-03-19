Peslier Steers Anika To Al Jumail Cup Triumph In Al Rayyan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Wathnan Racing's Anika continued her remarkable rise with a dominant victory in the 1400m Local Purebred Arabian Graduation for Fillies & Mares, capturing the Al Jumail Cup in style at Al Rayyan Racecourse on Tuesday night.

The four-year-old grey, trained by Alban de Mieulle and ridden by Megane Peslier, made it three wins in succession from just five career starts, underlining an outstanding strike rate. She powered clear in the closing stages to score by an authoritative three lengths, also securing a double on the night for her rider.

In a field of nine, Anika was positioned prominently throughout, settling in second behind RM Wadha, who set the early tempo. Bariq Almass and Ghada tracked closely, while Noorah Al Hadi moved up approaching the home turn to join the leading pack.

Turning for home, RM Wadha still held the advantage, with Anika poised to challenge and the chasing group tightly bunched behind. But inside the final 200 metres, Anika surged to the front with a decisive turn of foot, quickly asserting her superiority and drawing clear to seal an emphatic success.

Deputy Director of the QREC Registration & Studbook Department Saad Ali Al Kubaisi presents the trophy to jockey Megane Peslier.

RM Wadha, representing Mohammed Rashid Abdullah Al Naimi and trained by Hadi Al Ramzani, stayed on under Soufiane Saadi to finish second. Stablemate Noorah Al Hadi, partnered by Marco Casamento, came home third, a further seven and a half lengths adrift emphasising the commanding margin of the winner's performance.

The rescheduled Al Jumail Cup meeting featured eight races in total. Other winners on the card included Fuwairit, who finished strongly shedding her maiden tag in the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, and Hardan, who struck late to land the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (0–65). Mamoun De Bozouls produced a staying effort to open his account in the Purebred Arabian Handicap.

Meanwhile, Waajidd returned to winning form with a decisive run in the Thoroughbred Handicap (55–75), and Liable made all in emphatic fashion in the Thoroughbred Handicap (0–70).

Victories were also recorded by Albatar in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (65–85), and Aljalta in the Thoroughbred Handicap (75–95).



59th Al Uqda Race Meeting

Al Jumail Cup

WINNERS: ( Horse, Trainer, Jockey )

Al Jumail Cup, Local Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate

Anika, Alban de Mieulle, Megane Peslier

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate

Fuwairit, Hamad Al-Jehani, Mohammed Moussa

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap

Hardan, Hadi Al Ramzani, Soufiane Saadi

Purebred Arabian Handicap (45-65)

Mamoun De Bozouls, Hamad Al-Jehani, Megane Peslier

Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75)

Waajidd, Zuhair Mohsen, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap (0-70)

Liable, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Faleh Bughenaim

Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85)

Albatar, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Saleh Salem Al-Marri

Thoroughbred Handicap (75-95)

Aljalta, Rashid Al Jehani, Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik