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DMM Refutes Claims of Decree Supporting Israel, Weapon Transfers
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) on Wednesday rejected reports suggesting that a new Presidential Decree would allow logistics support to Israel or enable the transit of foreign weapons through the country.
The center described the claims as “clear disinformation,” emphasizing that the regulation does not relax controls on the movement of military equipment. “The Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette dated March 17, 2026, No. 33199, does not liberalize the transit of war vehicles and equipment, weapons, ammunition, and military explosives through Türkiye,” the statement read on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
It clarified that all such procedures remain under strict oversight and require prior approval, including a conformity document issued by the Trade Ministry following assessments by relevant authorities.
According to the center, the regulation’s purpose is to clarify which authority is responsible for re-export procedures in transit trade and to reduce delays caused by vehicles waiting at customs.
The statement stressed that the measure is unrelated to ongoing regional developments.
The center described the claims as “clear disinformation,” emphasizing that the regulation does not relax controls on the movement of military equipment. “The Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette dated March 17, 2026, No. 33199, does not liberalize the transit of war vehicles and equipment, weapons, ammunition, and military explosives through Türkiye,” the statement read on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
It clarified that all such procedures remain under strict oversight and require prior approval, including a conformity document issued by the Trade Ministry following assessments by relevant authorities.
According to the center, the regulation’s purpose is to clarify which authority is responsible for re-export procedures in transit trade and to reduce delays caused by vehicles waiting at customs.
The statement stressed that the measure is unrelated to ongoing regional developments.
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