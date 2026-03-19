Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour Not Dignified, Says Bihar BJP President

BJP Backs Kangana's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Thursday expressed agreement with Kangana Ranaut's remarks regarding the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asserting that even members of the Congress Party believe his behaviour is not dignified in nature. The Bihar BJP President alleged that Rahul Gandhi does not treat crucial matters with the utmost seriousness. "She is saying the right thing. Today, not only Kangana Ranaut but also the leaders of the Congress Party think that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour is not dignified, and yet, the seriousness with which he should approach matters, the seriousness that should be displayed, is not reflected in his demeanour. That is why Congress is in this state today..." said Saraogi.

Kangana Ranaut Questions Rahul Gandhi's Conduct

Earlier on March 18, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour with other parliamentarians, accusing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha of "heckling" those giving interviews. Speaking with ANI, Ranaut said, "We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a 'tapori' and heckles those giving interviews. He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame."

Opposition Defends Rahul Gandhi

However, many opposition leaders criticised Kangana Ranaut's Tapori remarks. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi defended Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, stating that personal or political disagreements do not justify such "wrong" allegations. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, while speaking to ANI, said, "There could be personal or political disagreements, but saying something like this for Rahul ji is wrong. I have seen Rahul ji's commitment towards the upliftment of women and respecting them. It is a bit funny to put such allegations on a person who comes from a family full of women leadership."

Former Bureaucrats Slam LoP's Behaviour

Ranaut's remarks came after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter, asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Led by the former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, the signatories stated that the March 12 incident was "deeply concerning" and reflected "conscious disregard for parliamentary authority."

Speaking with ANI, SP Vaid said that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition and shows a "sense of entitlement and arrogance". "84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and former lawyers have addressed this letter to the public stating that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition, which is a very responsible post. His behaviour shows a sense of entitlement and arrogance. He indulges in theatrics; he sits on the steps of the Parliament and sips tea amid slogannering. I think Rahul Gandhi does not understand the importance of the post of LoP," he said.

He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, urging him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP. "We want him to understand this and apologise to the nation for all that has happened until now. Despite Speaker Om Birla appealing to him to maintain the dignity of the house, Rahul Gandhi doesn't understand. He has made a laughingstock of himself. We want him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP. There should be humbleness, not arrogance & sense of entitlement. What happened on 12th March was deplorable. Rahul Gandhi must understand his responsibility, because people listen when he speaks. The aspirations of the nation rest on the discussion that takes place in the Parliament and the laws emerging from it," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)