Saurav Ghosal Named Sports Commissioner For New World Premier Squash

World Premier Squash (WPS) has appointed Saurav Ghosal as Sports Commissioner, bringing one of the sport's most accomplished and respected figures into a senior leadership role as the league counts down to its first edition this August, according to a release.

The only male player in history from India to reach the Top10 on the PSA World Rankings, with 11 titles, 9 Asian Games medals, and 20 years of elite competition to his name, Ghosal is the former Men's President of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and former co-Chair of the joint Athletes Commission of the PSA and World Squash, the sport's global governing bodies. As Sports Commissioner for World Premier Squash, Ghosal will set and oversee the league's complete sporting framework, spanning competition format, player qualification pathways, and officiating standards.

"Saurav has spent over two decades competing at the summit of this sport. He understands the nuances of the sport and the need to innovate with integrity. As World Premier Squash builds at the intersection of elite competition and technology-driven participation, his leadership is the foundation we want to build on," said Adi K Mishra, Founder & CEO, Future of Sports Platform.

Expanding the opportunity to new talent

World Premier Squash combines elite professional competition with an open global pathway using multi-modal AI on the edge. Of the 24 players in the league, including reserves, 8 will be elite professionals. Through AI-enabled challenges hosted on the Future of Sports Platform (FSP), competitors worldwide can qualify for up to 16 of the remaining spots - requiring no agent, no ranking history, and no geography. It is a direct, merit-based entry point into one of the sport's most competitive environments.

"The best squash players in the world came through communities, clubs and courts far from the spotlight. World Premier Squash honours that by using AI-enabled challenges on the FSP platform to connect every corner of the global squash family, and giving the sport's next great player, wherever they are, a genuine path to the top," Saurav Ghosal, Sports Commissioner, World Premier Squash said.

A sport at a defining moment

The appointment comes as squash approaches the most significant milestone in its history. The sport makes its Olympic debut at the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28), a moment driving global investment, rising participation, and renewed commercial attention across the sport.

The first edition of World Premier Squash will be held in August 2026. (ANI)

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