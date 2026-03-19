Azerbaijani Oil Prices Surge To New Heights

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved up by $9.63, or 8.9%, on March 18 from the previous level, coming in at $117.79 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free On Board) price of Azeri Light crude grew by $9.65, or 9.25%, to $113.95 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $10.83, or 15.27%, to $81.77 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $9.22, or 8.92%, to $112.53 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.