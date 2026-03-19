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Leading US university reinforces commitment to sustainability with installation of 21 Philips Tableaux ePaper displays for instant energy and waste paper reductions
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, March 2026: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to announce the successful installation of 21 Philips Tableaux ePaper signage displays at Duquesne University, with the range bringing instant energy savings and waste cutting benefits, as well as delivering on a more informed and sustainable campus.
Founded in 1887, Duquesne is among the top 15% educational institutions in the United States. A top ranked private Catholic university in Pittsburgh, it caters for 8,000 students from 80 countries and over 3,000 faculty and staff.
As the university continues to experience exponential growth, both in appeal and in size, its scenic 49 acre (198,300 m2) campus overlooking downtown Pittsburgh continues to evolve, with the university placing a growing focus on enabling students with the latest technologies both in and outside of the classrooms.
Aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and with a commitment to sustainable ecologies – which saw them recently named on the Princeton Review List of Green Colleges – the team researched the global ePaper market and turned to PPDS to seize the opportunities of the technology to replace the tired paper directories used around its campus.
Concluding the in depth analysis, Philips Tableaux ePaper displays were selected as the standout choice to achieve the team’s ambitions, with a fleet of 21x 32” 5150 and 25” 4050 Philips Tableaux installed in classrooms, study areas, and hallways.
As with other installations of Philips Tableaux ePaper displays – most recently inside the Institut Pasteur’s HQ in Paris – the Philips Tableaux range provides Duquesne University with incredible levels of flexibility and adaptability, interchangeable for a wide range of uses – from wayfinding and safety notices, cafeteria menus and event information, and many more. This includes in areas with limited power sources.
Light in weight and fully portable, Philips Tableaux models used on campus are capable of displaying full colour imagery for days, weeks, months, or even years without using a single kilowatt of energy, only requiring a small amount of electricity (0.0025 kWh for the 25” model) during content changes.
Instant benefits
Running on an Android SoC, Philips Tableaux displays can be managed and updated remotely via a content management or remote display management system such as Philips Wave or as chosen by the team at Duquesne, content can be updated manually via a USB drive.
The project has been deemed a major success, and a second rollout phase is set to include Philips Tableaux displays in other buildings around the campus, including the School of Nursing, the School of Liberal Arts, and the College of Medicine.
Lauren Turin, Director of Classroom Technologies, Duquesne University, commented: “We have eliminated the need for complicated installation, and we are saving on the cost of paper, printing, and time. So, the cost per department is more economical in the long run. When our directories need an update, we use a USB drive with the content and an extension cord for power. The time it takes to update the directory is quicker than the time it takes to walk to the building.”
PPDS Director of Education, Patrick VanTreese, added: “With sustainability now an important focus for businesses and in education, ePaper has become a real game changer, opening new opportunities to reduce wastage, save on costs, and create new opportunities to communicate. We’re delighted to have supported Duquesne University, delivering on their ambitions with our Philips Tableaux range.”
Founded in 1887, Duquesne is among the top 15% educational institutions in the United States. A top ranked private Catholic university in Pittsburgh, it caters for 8,000 students from 80 countries and over 3,000 faculty and staff.
As the university continues to experience exponential growth, both in appeal and in size, its scenic 49 acre (198,300 m2) campus overlooking downtown Pittsburgh continues to evolve, with the university placing a growing focus on enabling students with the latest technologies both in and outside of the classrooms.
Aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and with a commitment to sustainable ecologies – which saw them recently named on the Princeton Review List of Green Colleges – the team researched the global ePaper market and turned to PPDS to seize the opportunities of the technology to replace the tired paper directories used around its campus.
Concluding the in depth analysis, Philips Tableaux ePaper displays were selected as the standout choice to achieve the team’s ambitions, with a fleet of 21x 32” 5150 and 25” 4050 Philips Tableaux installed in classrooms, study areas, and hallways.
As with other installations of Philips Tableaux ePaper displays – most recently inside the Institut Pasteur’s HQ in Paris – the Philips Tableaux range provides Duquesne University with incredible levels of flexibility and adaptability, interchangeable for a wide range of uses – from wayfinding and safety notices, cafeteria menus and event information, and many more. This includes in areas with limited power sources.
Light in weight and fully portable, Philips Tableaux models used on campus are capable of displaying full colour imagery for days, weeks, months, or even years without using a single kilowatt of energy, only requiring a small amount of electricity (0.0025 kWh for the 25” model) during content changes.
Instant benefits
Running on an Android SoC, Philips Tableaux displays can be managed and updated remotely via a content management or remote display management system such as Philips Wave or as chosen by the team at Duquesne, content can be updated manually via a USB drive.
The project has been deemed a major success, and a second rollout phase is set to include Philips Tableaux displays in other buildings around the campus, including the School of Nursing, the School of Liberal Arts, and the College of Medicine.
Lauren Turin, Director of Classroom Technologies, Duquesne University, commented: “We have eliminated the need for complicated installation, and we are saving on the cost of paper, printing, and time. So, the cost per department is more economical in the long run. When our directories need an update, we use a USB drive with the content and an extension cord for power. The time it takes to update the directory is quicker than the time it takes to walk to the building.”
PPDS Director of Education, Patrick VanTreese, added: “With sustainability now an important focus for businesses and in education, ePaper has become a real game changer, opening new opportunities to reduce wastage, save on costs, and create new opportunities to communicate. We’re delighted to have supported Duquesne University, delivering on their ambitions with our Philips Tableaux range.”
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