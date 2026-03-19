Jeremy Lach President Empire Marketing Partners Interviewed On Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Building A Family-Centered High-Performance Advisor Community

Jeremy Lach discusses building a family-centered, high-performance advisor community

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

Jeremy shared his insights on what it means to create a family-centered, high-performance community. He emphasized that higher compensation is meaningless without collaboration and mentorship. At Empire, they focus on building a strong culture that fosters loyalty, shared standards, and sustainable growth. Jeremy highlighted the importance of leadership accessibility, which ensures advisors are not just another cog in the wheel but are genuinely supported and invested in.

In the competitive landscape of financial services, the importance of collaboration cannot be overstated. As highlighted in the recent podcast dialogue between Mike Saunders and Jeremy Lach, the synergy created through shared experiences, mentorship, and open communication significantly contributes to the success of individual advisors and their firms. The essence of collaboration lies not just in the act of sharing ideas but in fostering a culture that values collective growth, learning, and support.

The podcast emphasizes the transformative power of collaboration through the example of advisor firms that are willing to share their successes and failures openly. By hosting events where experienced advisors disclose their processes and strategies, these firms create a platform for learning that shortens the learning curve for others. This collaborative environment allows advisors to leverage the experiences of their peers, thereby enhancing their own practices without having to navigate the complexities of the industry in isolation. The dialogue illustrates that when advisors come together to share insights, they not only improve their individual closing ratios and case designs but also cultivate a sense of community that is invaluable for long-term success.

Moreover, the notion of constant and never-ending improvement, as articulated by Tony Robbins, resonates deeply within this collaborative framework. Advisors who adopt an abundance mindset-where they are willing to help others-find that their own processes are refined in the process. This reciprocal relationship fosters an ecosystem of generosity and support, where everyone involved stands to benefit. By sharing knowledge and strategies, advisors can collectively elevate their performance, leading to increased production and overall success.

However, the podcast also addresses the challenges faced by advisors who may feel isolated or unsupported. In such situations, the culture of an organization becomes paramount. Advisors should seek environments where they have direct access to leadership and decision-makers. The ability to quickly reach out for strategic input or case design assistance is crucial. The podcast underscores that timely communication is a lifeline for advisors; delays can lead to missed opportunities and costly mistakes. Thus, organizations that prioritize swift and effective communication create an atmosphere where collaboration can thrive.

Accessibility to leadership is another critical factor in fostering a collaborative culture. When advisors feel that they are more than just a number within an organization, they are more likely to engage and contribute to a collective mission. This accessibility encourages open dialogue, where advisors can seek guidance and share their challenges without hesitation. The result is a community that not only supports individual growth but also drives the success of the organization as a whole.

In conclusion, the dialogue between Mike Saunders and Jeremy Lach serves as a powerful reminder that while compensation is an important consideration, it is the culture that ultimately drives success in the advisory space. A family-centered, high-performance community fosters collaboration, mentorship, and accessibility to leadership, all of which contribute to sustainable growth and deeper relationships. As the industry evolves, organizations that prioritize culture over compensation will not only attract top talent but also cultivate an environment where advisors can thrive and succeed together. By removing ego and embracing a collaborative spirit, the advisory community can achieve remarkable outcomes, benefiting both individual advisors and the organization as a whole. In this way, collaboration is not merely an operational strategy; it is the cornerstone of success in the advisory profession.

Jeremy shared:“Higher comp doesn't mean anything if there really isn't any support, culture is going to determine whether you're just contracted with somebody, or you're actually truly invested in by that firm.”

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About Jeremy Lach

Jeremy has spent more than 20 years in the financial services industry building, scaling, and strengthening distribution channels for independent financial professionals across the country. His career began in retail financial services in 1999, shortly after graduating from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota. He then spent two years with John Hancock Financial, where he built a strong foundation in product knowledge and client strategy.

In 2001, Jeremy transitioned into the wholesale channel with American Financial in Minneapolis; a move that shaped the trajectory of my career. Since then, He has dedicated himself to helping independent insurance reps, Advisor Representatives (IARs), RIAs, and Registered Representatives grow their businesses with intention and discipline.

In today's IMO world, support often comes after they've already proven themselves. Empire was built to change that.

Jeremy believes in identifying talent early and backing it immediately, not waiting until production numbers make the decision easy. At Empire Marketing Partners, they support advisors at launch and throughout their growth by being a stable, strategic partner from day one.

He is committed to proving that through superior service, experience, and consistency, they bring more value than anyone else in the space. This isn't transactional. They operate like family, and their actions reflect that commitment every step of the way.

Today, Jeremy is focused not only on supporting advisors operationally, but also on strengthening his brand and influence within the industry-aligning with like-minded professionals and firms who are committed to growth, excellence, and long-term impact.

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Jeremy Lach is the Founder of Empire Marketing Partners, an independent marketing organization (IMO) that supports licensed insurance professionals. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast/interview are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as individualized investment, tax, or legal advice.

Empire Marketing Partners does not provide direct financial planning or investment advisory services to the public. Insurance and annuity products are offered through properly licensed insurance professionals and are subject to state availability, carrier underwriting guidelines, and suitability requirements. Guarantees referenced, if any, are backed solely by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance carrier.

Financial professionals and consumers should consult their own qualified advisors regarding their specific situation before making any financial decisions.