Advanced Spectral Technology Launches Zentura Wafer Metrology System

MENAFN - GetNews) Advanced Spectral Technology, Inc. has launched the AST-Zentura wafer metrology system. The platform delivers high-accuracy measurement capability for semiconductor and advanced wafer processing applications, supporting wafer sizes from 50mm to 300mm. AST developed the Zentura to give manufacturers a multi-capability metrology platform suited to critical process control requirements across both development and high-volume production.

Advanced Spectral Technology, Inc. (AST), headquartered in Simi Valley, California, has launched the AST-Zentura wafer metrology system. The platform delivers high-accuracy measurement capability for semiconductor and advanced wafer processing applications, supporting wafer sizes from 50mm to 300mm. The Zentura handles wafer thickness, bonded adhesive layer thickness, and etch depth within a single automated system. AST developed the Zentura to give manufacturers a multi-capability metrology platform suited to critical process control requirements across both development and high-volume production.

The Zentura performs wafer thickness measurement, including multi-layer stacks, across a range of 10 to 1,200 microns. Bonded adhesive and photoresist layer thickness measurement spans 1 to 50 microns. Etch depth measurement covers trenches and vias down to 1 micron in width or diameter. Vision-based measurement validates line-width, feature diameter, and alignment with accuracy below 0.1 microns. These capabilities are available on the same platform without changing systems between measurement types.

The Zentura supports throughput up to 60 wafers per hour, making it practical for production environments. Configuration options include systems with and without wafer handling, providing flexibility in how the platform integrates into existing process flows. AST offers the Zentura across wafer sizes from 50mm to 300mm, covering the range from development-scale work to full-production formats.

Measurement applications include wafer shape parameters such as bow, warp, and flatness; full-wafer thickness mapping including TTV, average, standard deviation, TIR, and min/max values; photoresist and adhesive thickness mapping; and etch depth characterization for TSVs, TGVs, and trench structures. "The Zentura integrates multiple critical measurement types into a single automated platform," said an AST spokesperson. "For customers running multiple process steps that each require separate metrology, this platform reduces the number of tools needed and improves throughput at the measurement stage."

The Zentura adds to AST's existing portfolio of configurable wafer metrology and inspection platforms. AST designs and manufactures systems for semiconductor fabrication, MEMS, VCSEL production, photonics, and related industries. The company's platforms are cleanroom-compatible and supported by AST's proprietary ScopeViewer software, which provides measurement control, data management, and recipe-driven automation.

About Advanced Spectral Technology, Inc.

Advanced Spectral Technology, Inc. (AST) is a metrology solutions provider with core expertise in high-accuracy motion control, defect inspection, metrology, and optical design across infrared, visible, and UV spectrums. Founded in 2011, AST designs and manufactures manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic turnkey platforms for semiconductor, MEMS, photonics, data storage, aerospace, defense, and medical device industries. The company is headquartered in Simi Valley, California, and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. For more information, visit advancedspectral.