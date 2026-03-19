Tech Empowerment & Cross-Border Win-Win: 2026 Satrise Mushroom Conference Opens In Zhengzhou

On March 16, the 2026 Satrise Mushroom Conference officially commenced in Zhengzhou. This professional event, focusing on innovation across the entire edible mushroom industrial chain and cross-border development, brought together top global technical experts, masters of industrialized mushroom cultivation, and multinational trade enterprises. Together, participants aimed to resolve industrial development challenges and explore new paths for global expansion.

Currently, the global industry is in a critical period of technical iteration, where mushroom cultivation techniques are evolving rapidly. Industrialization, intelligence, and branding have become the dominant trends in the sector. This conference accurately focuses on the dual cores of "Cross-border" and "Innovation," breaking regional barriers to build a key bridge for industrial upgrading.

As the event host and an international industry leader, Zhengzhou Satrise Industry Co., Ltd. has focused for years on spawn technical services, automated cultivation technology output, and the R&D of high-end mushroom equipment. The company has successfully built a comprehensive industrial service system covering the entire production process-from professional mushroom factory design to the supply of smart production machinery.







During his opening address, Chairman Li Wenquan emphasized that the conference is a cross-border industrial ecological platform where technology, information, and capital flow freely. He noted that the summit will continue to promote the precise matching of advanced planting philosophies with the global market. Satrise's extensive experience extends across diverse varieties, providing one-stop solutions for the large-scale production of Oyster mushrooms, Shiitake mushrooms, King Oyster mushrooms, and Enoki mushrooms. Furthermore, the company is a pioneer in the technical cultivation of rare mushrooms, including Morels and Reishi mushrooms.

During the conference, industry experts shared insights on hot topics such as intelligent cultivation and supply chain logistics optimization. Compared to previous years, this edition placed a greater emphasis on pragmatism, streamlining processes to strengthen enterprise docking for major mushroom projects. These efforts pushed forward multiple cooperation intentions, truly realizing the transformation of technical achievements and the efficient linking of cross-border trade.

Participating guests generally agreed that this conference demonstrated the "hardcore strength" of China's edible mushroom industrial chain. It provided a high-quality platform for global industry peers to learn from each other and achieve win-win cooperation, effectively driving the global industry toward a higher level and deeper development.