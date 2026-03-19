Ukraine Requests UN Security Council Meeting Over Russia's Missile Terror

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andrii Melnyk, said this to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York.

“I have just signed a letter to the President of the Security Council, my colleague, U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz, asking to convene a meeting of the Security Council dedicated to Russia's aggression against Ukraine,” the diplomat said.

He explained to the Council president that the ongoing war of annihilation waged by Moscow against Ukraine continues to cause immense human suffering and widespread destruction, posing a serious threat to international peace and security.

“Since the beginning of 2026, Russia has significantly intensified its campaign of deliberate and systematic missile terror against civilians, deliberately targeting critical infrastructure, hospitals, and schools across Ukraine,” Melnyk said.

In particular, he informed Waltz that on March 14, Russian forces carried out another large-scale“barbaric attack,” launching 68 missiles and 430 drones of various types against civilian and energy infrastructure in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

Over the past week alone, Russia launched a total of 1,770 attack drones, more than 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 86 missiles in coordinated strikes on Ukrainian territory. At least 24 civilians were killed and 183 injured.

“All these indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Ukraine are not only a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law – they also constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity,” the ambassador stressed.

The intensified bombardment of Ukrainian cities is clear evidence that Russia has no intention of stopping its aggression or engaging in good-faith peace negotiations, he wrote in the letter to Waltz. On the contrary, Moscow is deliberately escalating its war of destruction, persistently pursuing a strategy aimed at eliminating Ukrainian statehood.

“That is why I have requested the convening of a UN Security Council meeting to consider this extremely serious issue as soon as possible,” Melnyk said.

He expressed hope that the meeting would be held“as soon as possible within the coming week.”

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Despite the sharp escalation in Iran and the broader Middle East,“we cannot allow Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine to fade into the background,” the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized.

“This is also important because Moscow is currently providing increased military assistance to Iran, fueling the flames of war in the Gulf and putting global energy security at risk,” Melnyk concluded.

As reported, the previous UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine took place on February 24, marking the fourth anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Photo provided by Andrii Melnyk