SIKA SUPPORTS SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION AT ETH ZURICH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Living Lab HIL is a flagship project that is one of a kind in the world; it will test new approaches to sustainable construction until 2035, with a focus on CO2 reduction, digitalization and the circular economy. Together, researchers, students, and partners from industry will develop and test innovative solutions for the construction and real estate sectors of the future which will then be realized in the later stages in the project.Patricia Heidtman, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer at Sika, comments:“As an innovation leader in the construction industry, we want to help drive the transformation towards sustainable construction methods. Living Lab HIL is a unique platform that actively combines research and practice while noticeably speeding up innovation.”Matthias Kohler, Professor of Architecture and Digital Fabrication in the Department of Architecture at ETH Zurich, states:“Industry and science have to act together in order to meet the climate targets. In cooperation with Sika, we are trying out new solutions at Living Lab HIL that will then be implemented in the refurbishment phase of the ETH building starting in 2030. Thanks to leading industry partners, we can incorporate innovations from research directly into practice and show how sustainable, circular construction is shaping the future.”The project is supported by the ETH Foundation with a multiyear funding commitment. In addition to financial support, it comprises active and close dialog between experts at Sika and the ETH project teams.

Annette Oxenius (left), Vice President for Research at ETH, and

Patricia Heidtman, Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer at Sika,

reaffirm the collaboration within the Living Lab HIL. The partnership

strengthens the joint development of innovative solutions for sustainable

and future-oriented construction.



SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.





ETH LIVING LAB HIL

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CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

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Media Release