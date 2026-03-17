Jaishankar's Brussels Visit Boosts India-EU Ties, Pushes For FTA

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, concluded an official visit to Brussels from March 15-16, 2026, at the invitation of European Union High Representative and Vice President (HRVP), Kaja Kallas. The visit comes within six weeks of the historic State Visit of EU leaders to India as Guests of Honour for the 77th Republic Day celebrations and the successful 16th India-EU Summit, reflecting India's ongoing high-level engagement with the European Union.

Meetings with EU Leadership

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar held meetings with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. He conveyed "warm greetings of President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to the EU leadership. Discussions focused on strengthening India-EU relations in the wake of the Summit and advancing priorities set out in the joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, including early conclusion of the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and deliberations on West Asia, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific.

Address to EU Foreign Affairs Council

EAM Jaishankar also participated in an interaction with the EU Foreign Affairs Council chaired by HRVP Kallas, which included Foreign Ministers of EU member states. Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, joined the session. Highlighting "the strong momentum following the India-EU Summit in January 2026," Jaishankar called for unlocking the full potential of the FTA, deepening defence industrial collaboration, expanding maritime co-operation under the Security and Defence partnership, transforming the Trade and Technology Council into "a more outcome driven forum integrated with industry," and advancing sustainable development and green energy collaboration. He stressed the importance of synergies between India's relations with the EU and individual member states, a sentiment echoed by his counterparts. Ministers also exchanged views on pressing global issues, particularly energy security in West Asia, the Ukraine crisis, and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Bilateral Engagements and Strategic Dialogues

On the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council, EAM Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with HRVP Kallas. Both leaders reaffirmed "their shared ambition to further elevate India-EU cooperation to a higher strategic level" and agreed to convene the next India-EU Trade and Technology Council and Strategic Dialogue meetings at the earliest.

EAM Jaishankar additionally met bilaterally with foreign ministers from Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and Slovakia, discussing political exchanges, economic ties, defence and security cooperation, critical technologies, green transition, people-to-people exchanges, and global developments. India and Belgium agreed to establish a Strategic Dialogue at the EAM-FM level. Jaishankar also interacted with media representatives during the visit.

Renewed Momentum in India-EU Relations

India-EU relations are now entering "a phase of renewed strategic momentum," with intensified engagement to implement the 'Towards 2030: A Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda'. (ANI)

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