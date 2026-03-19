HNPW 2026 Concludes: Global Youth Redefining The Future Of Humanitarianism Through AI

MENAFN - GetNews) On March 12, 2026, the annual Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week (HNPW) drew to a close at the International Conference Centre (CICG) near the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Against a backdrop of escalating global conflict and an intensifying climate crisis, humanitarianism faces unprecedented challenges. In this premier global forum, over a thousand participants from the UN system, member states, international NGOs, and civil society engaged in a profound exchange of ideas.

During the week, Global Youth Philanthropy (GYP) and the Peaceland Foundation co-hosted a featured session:“AI for Humanitarianism: Youth-Led Innovation in Crisis Response.” From robotics to governance, the session culminated in the launch of the“AI for Good Youth Alliance,” showcasing how the next generation is leveraging AI to safeguard our collective future.







Intellectual Exchange: Infusing Algorithms with Humanity

The conference featured a high-level dialogue between top think tanks and humanitarian experts.

Youth Representative Yuting Xiang served as the moderator. A graduate of the Geneva Graduate Institute (IHEID) specializing in International Development, she currently works at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), focusing on AI and tech governance.

Ms. Lili Qiu, Founder of the Peaceland Foundation, noted in her opening remarks:“Young people are not just 'digital natives'-they are the 'architects' of the new rules. In a rescue operation, a single optimized byte can be the difference between a life saved and a life lost.”

Key leaders from diplomacy, tech, and academia outlined a bold roadmap for AI-enhanced relief:

Diplomacy & Governance: Dr. Rakesh Krishnan, Head of the Geneva School of Diplomacy, noted that in the AI era, diplomacy and technology are inextricably linked. He emphasized that reshaping global governance through digital tools is a“must-have” skill for today's youth.







Cutting-Edge Tech from China: Ms. Liu Ting from the Peaceland Foundation showcased China's advanced rescue robotics and drone fleets. From flood mitigation to post-earthquake SAR (Search and Rescue), Chinese innovation is providing the“hard tech” backbone for global missions.

Digital Lifelines: Mr. Gilles Q. Hacheme, Senior Scientist at Microsoft AI for Good, demonstrated how satellite data and population mapping allow responders to pinpoint needs the moment a disaster strikes.

Investing in Leaders: Ms. Christine Housel, Partner at Vaulted Ventures, argued that youth should be leaders, not just passive recipients of tech. She discussed financial models to empower youth-led AI startups.

New Paths for Cooperation: Dr. Blerim Mustafa, Vice President of the Geneva Graduate Institute, highlighted“AI for Good” as a best practice in international cooperation, affirming the central role of youth in tech-driven humanitarian solutions.

The Big Moment: Launching the “ AI for Good Youth Alliance ”

“Technology is neutral; only when infused with human kindness can it pierce the darkness.”

To thunderous applause, GYP Founder Ms. Yuanyan Xie announced the official establishment of the GYP AI for Good Youth Alliance.

The Alliance aims to dismantle technical silos and build a global, cross-disciplinary network. GYP will mobilize resources to support students and young professionals in applying AI to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-including climate action, educational equity, and social inclusion. The goal is to promote the responsible and ethical use of AI as a transformative force for social good.







Youth at the Forefront: Innovation Driven by Compassion

In the roundtable segment, several youth representatives demonstrated the power of the next generation:

Mr. Francis He (11-year-old GYP Youth Representative, Hong Kong): In his presentation,“How AI Helps Kids See the Invisible,” he shared how AI can act as“eyes” for the marginalized.

“As we gather here today in this warm and comfortable room, conflicts are raging around the world. It is easy to see the heat of war on the news, but it is much harder to notice the quieter suffering of ordinary people-the families forced to flee and their lives suddenly disrupted. This disruption does not end when bombs stop falling or when families cross a border. It becomes a new struggle: the search for safety, stability, and a place to call home.”







Francis shared his journey from a seven-year-old boy who“felt uncomfortable” and“looked away” from the homeless, to a visionary developer leveraging technology to bridge the gap of empathy. He has spent three years converting resources from the James A. Handrich Service Leadership Endowment Fund (Hong Kong International School) into tangible community action.

Empathy through Gaming: He developed Invisible No More on Roblox, using AI for rapid modeling to let players experience the hardships of homelessness.

Dignity through Digital Art: For his book Visible Homeless, he used AI to enhance sketches by a homeless artist named M.Y., giving the work a professional finish while keeping its soul. Today, the artist is off the streets, and the book is in over 500 school libraries in Hong Kong.

Gamifying Social Change: He is currently designing an AI-driven board game where players win not through capital, but through "empathy points" and helping others find housing.

Miss Rongyi Zhao (GYP Youth Representative): Based on her fieldwork in Cambodia, she used immersive media to document the Landmine Museum. She argued that development is not linear but a complex process of healing trauma and local empowerment. She called for youth to transition from“observers” to“global practitioners.”

Several youth delegates from Europe also took the floor to share their insights on the role of humanitarianism in the age of AI:

Mr. Erfan Fazli,Co-founder of Experiential Movement Lab Geneva, presented on the theme of“Collaborating with Life,” sharing his pioneering laboratory research into the fusion of advanced technology and human perception.

Mr. Alessandro Padovan, Student Researcher at the Geneva Graduate Institute in collaboration with the ITU and Member of the Advisory Council on Youth at the Council of Europe. His work focuses on“Civic AI and Data for the Public Good,” exploring how data transparency can be leveraged to bolster social engagement in the digital era.

Mr. Melvin Riley,Founder of the National Youth Technology Council, introduced the visionary concept of“AI as Infrastructure,” calling for an equitable technological ecosystem where young people are actively involved in designing the foundational rules of AI.

These young and resolute voices resonated throughout the halls of Geneva. They served as a powerful reminder: the next generation possesses more than just the technical skill to build the future-they possess the empathy to feel the world's suffering and the soul to answer its call.

Art & Responsibility: The “ Humanitarian Palette ”

The exhibition area at the CICG featured a digital showcase of the“GYP Humanitarian Exhibition.” These creative works captured youth participation in humanitarianism, blending artistic flair with technological reflection. Diplomats and experts paused to engage with the students, proving that humanitarianism is as much about“being seen” as it is about“being saved.”







Closing: Giving Hope the Wings of AI

Professor Qiang Zhang of Beijing Normal University concluded:“We are at a historic turning point. The cross-cultural agility and tech-creativity of our youth are the 'golden keys' to solving global crises.”

The momentum continues toward the“AI for Good” Global Summit this July, with a focus on deeper collaboration between China and the Global South.

Beyond the Summit: Exploring the Heart of Geneva

The GYP delegation also took their mission directly to the world's leading institutions:

Frontline Insights: They attended high-level roundtables with the Deputy Director of the SDC and the UN OCHA Assistant Secretary-General, feeling the pulse of the“Humanitarian Reset.”

“Youth Voice” Interviews:11-year-old Francis He stepped into the spotlight as a special correspondent, interviewing international experts on the ethical implications of AI. With remarkable professional poise, Francis led on-camera discussions with high-level officials, including Ms. Mervat Shelbaya (Director of OCHA's Partnership Branch) and Mr. Kareem Elbayar (Head of OCHA's Private Sector Unit).

Palais des Nations & Red Cross Museum: The youth explored the halls of the UN and the birthplace of the Geneva Conventions, realizing that even as tech evolves, the core logic remains:“Life First.”

Academic & Tech Deep Dives: Visits to the ITU and IHEID allowed the students to decode the governance of global telecommunications and the path to closing the digital divide.

The HNPW 2026 side event has concluded, but the“AI for Good” journey is just beginning. As these bright young minds return home from Geneva, we can be confident that the crises of tomorrow will be met with a smarter, more compassionate shield.