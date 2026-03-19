New Castle Workers' Compensation Attorney Joseph A. George Explains How Pre-Existing Conditions Are Covered Under Pennsylvania Law

NEW CASTLE, PA - Workers with pre-existing health conditions who experience workplace injuries may still qualify for workers' compensation benefits in Pennsylvania when their jobs aggravate, accelerate, or worsen underlying medical issues. New Castle workers' compensation attorney Joseph A. George of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) explains how Pennsylvania law protects employees whose work-related incidents make pre-existing conditions materially worse.

According to New Castle workers' compensation attorney Joseph A. George, Pennsylvania operates under an aggravation rule rather than requiring that work be the sole cause of disability. The Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act Section 301(c)(1) allows injured workers to receive benefits when employment combines with or aggravates a pre-existing condition, even if the underlying health issue existed before the workplace injury occurred.

New Castle workers' compensation attorney Joseph A. George emphasizes that proving aggravation requires clear medical evidence connecting work duties to the worsening of the pre-existing condition. Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Judges rely heavily on medical testimony to determine whether a causal relationship exists between employment and increased disability. The strongest claims include contemporaneous medical records showing that the condition was stable or manageable before the work incident, followed by documented deterioration after the injury.

"Pennsylvania courts have consistently held that employers and their insurers take employees as they find them, including any vulnerabilities or pre-existing health issues," explains George. "The key legal standard is whether job duties made the pre-existing condition materially worse."

Common pre-existing conditions in workers' compensation disputes include degenerative spine conditions, joint and musculoskeletal injuries, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and psychological disorders. George notes that if a work incident causes a disc herniation in a spine already affected by degeneration, or if repetitive job duties accelerate arthritic changes beyond their natural rate of progression, workers can recover compensation benefits.

Insurers routinely challenge these claims by arguing that disability stems entirely from the underlying health issue rather than work-related aggravation. "The most common defense is that your current disability existed before the workplace incident and therefore is not compensable," adds George. "To defeat this defense, workers must show through medical evidence that the work injury caused a significant change in their condition."

Attorney George advises that timely reporting is critical when experiencing work-related aggravation of pre-existing conditions. Under Pennsylvania law, injured workers must give notice of a work injury to their employer as soon as possible. If notice is given within 21 days, wage-loss benefits may be payable from the date of injury. However, failure to give notice within 120 days can bar a claim entirely, including claims involving aggravation of pre-existing conditions.

Workers who successfully prove that employment aggravated their pre-existing condition can recover wage loss benefits, full medical coverage for related treatment, specific loss awards for permanent impairment, and vocational rehabilitation services to return to suitable employment. Pennsylvania provides total disability benefits that compensate workers who cannot perform any form of gainful employment due to work-related aggravation. These benefits equal two-thirds of the average weekly wage, subject to statutory maximum amounts adjusted annually.

"Proving that work aggravated a pre-existing condition requires strong medical evidence and strategic legal advocacy," states George. "Insurers aggressively defend these claims, knowing that workers often struggle to establish the causal connection between job duties and worsening of underlying health conditions."

For workers throughout New Castle, Lawrence County, Butler County, Beaver County, and Allegheny County facing workers' compensation claims involving pre-existing conditions, consulting with experienced legal counsel can help document the aggravation and counter insurer defenses.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C.

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. is a New Castle-based law firm dedicated to representing injured workers in workers' compensation claims throughout Pennsylvania. Led by attorneys Joseph A. George and Lawrence M. Kelly, the firm handles cases involving pre-existing conditions and works closely with medical experts to document aggravation claims. For consultations, call (724) 658-8535.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: