Marco Robinson Releases Are You Blind Film To Raise Global Awareness For Guide Dog Access And Accessibility Rights

British entrepreneur and media producer Marco Robinson is widely known for his work in television and entrepreneurship, including the Channel 4 programme Get a House for Free and the global Start Over Movement.

Earlier in his career, Robinson was involved in a short awareness film that sparked widespread international debate about accessibility rights for blind individuals and the use of guide dogs in public places.

The film, titled“Are You Blind?”, was produced in partnership with filmmaker Jason Lim and highlighted the challenges faced by visually impaired people who rely on guide dogs when entering public venues such as shopping malls, restaurants, and other public spaces.

What began as a short awareness project quickly became a catalyst for global discussion.

Watch the Original Film

The short film“Are You Blind?” can still be viewed publicly and remains an important awareness resource illustrating the challenges faced by blind individuals navigating public spaces.

Watch the film here;

Are You Blind? The Embarrassing Truth About Malaysians

The film documents real-life situations in which blind individuals were denied access to public venues because they were accompanied by guide dogs.

At the time, many businesses across parts of Southeast Asia enforced strict“no animals” policies without recognising that guide dogs are trained assistance animals essential for safe navigation and independence.

A Film That Reached Millions

After its release online, the film gained significant traction across social media.

Across digital platforms, the campaign surrounding the video generated more than 15 million views on Facebook, bringing the issue of guide dog access to international attention and sparking widespread discussion within disability advocacy communities.

The response from the global blind community was immediate.

Advocacy groups, accessibility campaigners, and visually impaired individuals shared the film widely, highlighting how barriers to guide dog access could dramatically limit independence and freedom of movement.

Many viewers expressed outrage at the treatment shown in the footage, particularly incidents where blind individuals were prevented from entering shopping malls or restaurants because they were accompanied by guide dogs.

Businesses Respond to the Campaign

Following the widespread attention generated by the film, several shopping mall operators featured in the footage reportedly contacted the production team.

According to Robinson and collaborators involved in the campaign, a number of mall owners issued apologies and confirmed that blind visitors with guide dogs would be allowed access going forward.

For accessibility advocates, this represented a significant shift in awareness among businesses that had previously enforced blanket“no animals” policies without recognising the role of assistance dogs.

Government Attention and Policy Discussions

The awareness generated by the campaign also reached national leaders.

Following the public debate sparked by the film, both the Prime Minister and the King in Malaysia reportedly contacted those involved in the project to express support for improving accessibility protections.

The discussions contributed to broader conversations about ensuring that blind individuals could access public spaces with guide dogs and about strengthening awareness of disability rights more broadly.

At the time, campaigners described the moment as a significant step toward recognising the rights of visually impaired individuals to navigate public environments safely and independently.

Recognition Through the Dato Seri Honour

In recognition of his involvement in the accessibility awareness campaign and related philanthropic initiatives, Robinson was later awarded the honorary title Dato Seri.

The honour was conferred in Indonesia by Sultan Baharuddin III, reflecting Robinson's role in projects that helped raise awareness of accessibility issues affecting blind communities.

The title carries significance within Southeast Asian honorary traditions and is often compared to a Commonwealth-style knighthood in terms of ceremonial recognition for contributions to society.

Media as a Catalyst for Social Change

For Robinson, the impact of the“Are You Blind?” campaign demonstrates how media and storytelling can bring attention to issues that might otherwise remain overlooked.

While Robinson's later work would focus heavily on entrepreneurship, publishing, and the Start Over Movement, the accessibility film remains an example of how digital media can influence public attitudes and encourage institutional change.

The campaign showed how a short awareness film could spark international conversation, encourage businesses to reconsider accessibility policies, and bring attention to the everyday challenges faced by blind individuals.