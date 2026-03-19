Trauma Therapist Institute Announces April Advanced Training: EMDR For Eating Disorders Assessment, Conceptualization, And Intervention

DENVER, CO - The Trauma Therapist Institute (TTI) will host a specialized advanced training for EMDR clinicians on April 24, 2026, titled EMDR for Eating Disorders: Assessment, Conceptualization, and Intervention. Led by Susan Yuen, the live virtual training will begin at 10:00 AM Central and will be available on-demand one week after the event.

Eating disorders and disordered eating often coexist with complex trauma histories, yet many EMDR clinicians struggle with how-and when-it is safe to integrate trauma processing into treatment. Questions around medical stability, symptom risk, readiness for reprocessing, and scope of practice frequently lead clinicians to delay trauma work or default to talk therapy approaches that do not fully address the root causes of disordered eating.

This 6-CE EMDRIA-approved advanced training provides a practical, safety-focused roadmap for clinicians seeking to work more confidently with eating disorder (ED) and disordered eating (DE) presentations within an EMDR framework. Participants will learn how to assess readiness, conceptualize eating disorder behaviors as trauma-related survival strategies, and thoughtfully integrate EMDR protocols into treatment while minimizing clinical risk.

During the training, clinicians will explore practical tools including ED-sensitive Phase 2 preparation strategies, Compassion-Focused Therapy resourcing for shame and self-criticism, parts-informed stabilization approaches, and specialized cognitive and somatic interweaves designed for themes common in ED and DE presentations such as control, identity, body safety, and shame. The course also covers how to pace and titrate trauma processing to reduce overwhelm and dissociation while maintaining ethical clinical boundaries.

In addition to intervention strategies, the training addresses the broader context shaping eating disorders-including weight stigma, diet culture, oppression, and identity-based harm-helping clinicians move beyond symptom-focused treatment to a more comprehensive trauma-informed approach.

The course is designed for EMDR-trained clinicians working in outpatient and private practice settings whose caseloads include clients experiencing disordered eating, shame-driven body image distress, perfectionism, or trauma-linked eating disorder behaviors. The program emphasizes foundational competency rather than inpatient-level specialization, equipping therapists with clear decision-making frameworks for when to proceed with EMDR, when to pause, and when referral may be appropriate.

About the Trainer

Susan Yuen is an EMDR Certified Therapist and Consultant with more than twenty-three years of experience specializing in complex trauma, religious trauma, and eating disorders. She integrates EMDR therapy with polyvagal-informed stabilization, parts work, and compassion-focused approaches to help clients develop the internal safety necessary for transformative healing.

Yuen is the founder of Compassionately Liberated, a therapeutic framework supporting women recovering from shame-based survival patterns and rebuilding trust in their bodies. Known for her grounded teaching style, she provides consultation to EMDR clinicians nationwide and is widely respected for translating complex trauma theory into practical clinical tools.

Registration & Access

The training will be held live virtually on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 10:00 AM Central, with replay access available one week after the live session. Participants will receive 6 continuing education credits.

For more information or to register, visit:

About the Trauma Therapist Institute

The Trauma Therapist Institute is a global hub for training, education, and support for therapists working with trauma. Founded by EMDR Consultant Rebecca Kase, TTI empowers clinicians with the tools, guidance, and community needed to advance trauma-informed, ethical, and effective care.