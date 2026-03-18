Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) Drilling Expands Gold System At Yirilgee

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) DRILLING EXPANDS GOLD SYSTEM SOUTH OF CHICKEN LITTLE AT YIRILGEEPerth, Mar 19, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited (ASX:CTN ) reported recently received assay results from drilling at the T8 target within the Yerilgee Project, part of the Company's Central Yilgarn Project in Western Australia.HIGHLIGHTS- New drilling confirms and expands gold mineralisation at the T8 target within the Yerilgee Project. Significant intercepts include:o 5m @ 1.38 g/t Au from 97m, including 2m @ 2.95 g/t Au and 1m @ 4.65 g/t Au (26YGRC007)o 8m @ 0.59 g/t Au from 109m, including 3m @ 0.95 g/t Au (26YGRC005)o 3m @ 1.23 g/t Au from 33m (26YGRC008)- T8 lies ~14 km south of Chicken Little, where recent drilling returned 48m @ 2.61 g/t Au from 15m, confirming multiple mineralised centres along the Yerilgee corridor.- Gold mineralisation is hosted in both BIF and mafic rocks, demonstrating a broader mineralised system.- Most of the Yerilgee corridor remain untested, highlighting significant exploration upside.- Results form part of Catalina's 8,694m Phase 1 drilling campaign, with all assays remain pending from Chicken Little.The T8 target lies approximately 14km south of Chicken Little, where recent drilling returned 48m @ 2.61 g/t Au from 15m.The results confirm and expand gold mineralisation at T8, demonstrating continuity of the system along strike and across multiple host lithologies within a major regional structural corridor.Together, the results confirm that the Yerilgee structural corridor hosts multiple mineralised centres over a distance exceeding 14 km, highlighting the district scale potential of the Central Yilgarn Project.Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:"These results from T8 show that Yerilgee is continuing to grow as a significant gold corridor.T8 was already recognised as a strong target, and this drilling has now confirmed and expanded the gold system, while also showing that mineralisation is hosted in both BIF and surrounding mafic rocks.With mineralisation now confirmed at both Chicken Little and T8, we are seeing multiple gold centres emerging along the same structural corridor. Large portions of this trend remain effectively untested, and with further assays still pending from the Phase 1 program we believe Yerilgee is evolving into a significant new gold camp in the Central Yilgarn."PHASE 1 CAMPAIGN MOMENTUMThese results form part of Catalina's Phase 1 drilling program, comprising 8,694 metres of RC and Aircore drilling completed across the Central Yilgarn Project.They follow the recently reported assays from the Chicken Little prospect, which returned 48m @ 2.61 g/t Au from 15m. Additional assay results from Chicken Little and other targets across the project remain pending.T8 ProspectThe T8 prospect was originally identified as a priority drill target based on coincident gold-in-soil geochemistry, favourable banded iron formation (BIF) host rocks and a regional structural corridor.Historical exploration defined a coherent gold anomalous zone associated with a folded BIF sequence intruded by felsic porphyry (figure 2*), interpreted to represent a favourable structural setting for gold mineralisation. Previous drilling intersected several zones of gold mineralisation including:- 27m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 6m, including 2m @ 2.2 g/t Au and 1m @ 9.0 g/t Au- 17m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 22m, including 8m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 27m- 10m @ 0.8 g/t Au from surface, including 1m @ 6.0 g/t Au from 11mFollowing acquisition of the project, Catalina completed an independent technical review of the Central Yilgarn Project, which confirmed the prospectivity of several targets including Chicken Little, Snowflake, Megatron and T83. The review highlighted the Yerilgee area as a large-scale structural corridor hosting multiple BIF-related gold targets, with T8 ranked among the highest priority targets for drilling.Collectively, these results defined a clear mineralised corridor, and the current drilling was designed to test and refine this zone (figure 3*).Catalina's drilling program was designed to test this mineralised corridor and confirm the presence of gold mineralisation within the T8 target zone.CATALINA 2026 RESULTSResults reported here relate to drilling completed at the T8 Prospect.Assay results from T8 have expanded the known mineralised footprint by testing the northern and southern extents of the anomaly, confirming that gold mineralisation continues along strike and occursin multiple host lithologies within the same mineralised system.Multiple drill holes have intersected gold mineralisation across the central portion of the anomaly, demonstrating the presence of a coherent mineralised system rather than isolated intercepts. The coincidence of mineralised drill intersections with strong soil gold anomalies and magnetic features validates the Company's exploration targeting model and highlights additional untested zones along the corridor.In the northern portion of the prospect, drilling intersected gold mineralisation hosted within magnetitebearing BIF (figure 3*), where higher grades coincide with the core of the magnetic high and soil gold anomaly (figure 5*). Results included:o 5m @ 1.38 g/t Au from 97m, including 2m @ 2.95 g/t Au and 1m @ 4.65 g/t Au (26YGRC007)o 8m @ 0.59 g/t Au from 109m, including 3m @ 0.95 g/t Au (26YGRC005)o 3m @ 1.23 g/t Au from 33m (26YGRC008)Further south, drilling intersected gold mineralisation hosted within amphibolite and mafic metavolcanic units (figure 4*) on the margin of the magnetic anomaly (figure 5*), indicating a structurally controlled style of mineralisation away from the BIF core.- 8m @ 0.59 g/t Au from 109m, including 3m @ 0.95 g/t Au from 109m (26YGRC005)- 1m @ 0.62 g/t Au from 115m (26YGRC004)Representative RC rock chip samples, drill collar details and a table of significant intercepts are provided in Appendix 1*.IMPLICATIONS FOR SYSTEM SCALE AND EXPANSIONRather than identifying an isolated new occurrence, Catalina's drilling has expanded the known gold mineralisation at T8 and demonstrated that the broader Yerilgee corridor hosts multiple mineralised centres over significant strike length.Together with the recently reported results at Chicken Little, these results materially advance the Company's understanding of the emerging gold system at Yerilgee.Key observations from the results reported to date include:- Multiple mineralised centres identified along the Yerilgee corridor, with gold confirmed at both Chicken Little and T8 approximately 14 km apart.- Gold mineralisation confirmed across multiple lithologies, including BIF-hosted mineralisation at T8 and structurally controlled mineralisation in mafic units, indicating a broader hydrothermal system.- Meaningful widths and locally elevated grades intersected at T8, demonstrating continuity of mineralisation across several drill holes rather than isolated intercepts.- Strong correlation between drilling, soil geochemistry and magnetic features, validating the exploration targeting model across the project area.- Mineralisation confirmed well beyond Chicken Little, demonstrating the potential for a continuous gold system developing along the Yerilgee structural corridor.- Large portions of the interpreted mineralised corridor remain untested, including magnetic features and soil anomalies extending beyond current drill coverage.- Further assays pending from additional holes at Chicken Little and other targets from the Phase 1 drilling program.Collectively, these results support the interpretation of Yerilgee as an emerging gold corridor within the Central Yilgarn Project, with multiple mineralised centres and significant potential for further discoveries and system expansion along strike and at depth as exploration continues.NEXT STEPSWith Phase 1 drilling now completed, Catalina is rapidly advancing interpretation across the emerging Yerilgee gold corridor as further assay results are received.The Company is integrating geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets to refine the mineralised model and prioritise follow-up drilling designed to extend the system along strike and at depth.Importantly, several untested magnetic and soil gold anomalies remain along the Yerilgee corridor, many of which share similar geological characteristics to both the Chicken Little and T8 prospects.With multiple mineralised centres now confirmed over a 14 km corridor and further assays pending from Chicken Little and other targets, Catalina expects the next phase of work to continue defining the scale and continuity of this emerging gold system within the Central Yilgarn Project.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.