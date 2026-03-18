Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Partners With TYTL Corp On Tokenized Fractional Real Estate Model

Beeline Holdings Inc. has partnered with TYTL Corp. to support fractional equity transactions in U.S. residential real estate, and have already finalized 11 fractional equity acquisitions and launched an initial property portfolio. The product is branded at BeelineEquity and can be found on Beeline's website representing a significant revenue opportunity for Beeline – Every $1B in transaction value represents $41M in revenue for Beeline. Tokenization model combines traditional and blockchain infrastructure, as property interests are deed-recorded through standard closings before being tokenized on-chain. Beeline's digital mortgage, title, and closing infrastructure will facilitate scaling of the fractional equity model, with the initiative targeting a U.S. housing market estimated at $110 trillion in property value and roughly $39 trillion in homeowner equity.

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Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a fast-growing digital mortgage platform redefining the path to homeownership, recently announced a collaboration with TYTL Corp., a company developing a blockchain-enabled system that tokenizes deed-recorded equity interests in residential real estate. Under the agreement, Beeline will support fractional equity acquisitions through its BeelineEquity platform while its subsidiary, Beeline Title, will act as the exclusive title and settlement provider for the transactions ( ).

The approach blends conventional real estate closing processes with blockchain verification. Ownership interests are recorded in local property registries through standard closings before TYTL mints digital tokens representing those interests. The partnership has already produced early results. The companies confirmed that the first 11 fractional real estate equity transactions have been completed, establishing...

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