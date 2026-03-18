Sand Filter Carbon Filter Belt Softening Fully Automatic Reverse Osmosis Fine Filtration Water Treatment System

The system's multi-stage pretreatment (sand + carbon + softening) fundamentally solves the problems of RO membrane scaling, oxidation and physical pollution caused by raw water impurities, maximizes the service life of the RO membrane and the stability of water production quality, and is the mainstream configuration for medium and large-scale pure water production scenarios with harsh raw water quality Process Design Logic & Purification ValueThe five-stage process is a scientific and progressive design, and each link is irreplaceable for protecting the RO membrane and improving water quality, with the core logic of“removal of physical impurities → adsorption of organic matter/chlorine → elimination of scaling factors → deep desalination → terminal polishing”:

Whole Process Working Principle (Fully Automatic Operation)The system is controlled by an integrated PLC touch screen control cabinet, and the whole process from raw water intake to pure water output is automatically completed, including automatic backwashing/regeneration of pretreatment units, automatic start/stop of RO system, automatic flushing of membrane, automatic alarm of abnormal conditions. The specific working process is as follows:

Main Component System (Modular Fully Automatic Integrated Design)The whole system adopts skid-mounted/containerized modular design, all components are assembled on a 304 stainless steel frame, with standardized pipelines and quick-connect joints, small floor area and quick on-site installation. The system is divided into 8 functional units, all of which are fully automatically controlled by PLC, with clear division of labor and coordinated operation.1. Raw Water Intake & Boosting Unit



Raw water booster pump: Stainless steel centrifugal pump, flow matching system rated water production (1~50m3/h customizable), head 20~30m, with dry running, overload and overpressure protection;

Raw water flow meter/pressure gauge: Real-time monitoring of intake flow and pressure, data displayed on the touch screen; Water inlet solenoid valve: Linked with PLC, automatic on/off, and interlocked with the pure water tank liquid level.

2. Sand Filtration Unit (Automatic Backwash)



Quartz sand filter tank: FRP/stainless steel pressure tank, volume matching system flow, filter material is graded quartz sand (0.5~1.2mm);

Automatic backwash valve group: Electric butterfly valve/ball valve, realize automatic switching of filtration/backwash/rinse working conditions;

Air blower (optional): For water/air combined backwash, improve backwash efficiency (suitable for high-turbidity raw water); Differential pressure transmitter: Monitor filter inlet/outlet pressure difference, trigger automatic backwash when exceeding the set value.

3. Carbon Filtration Unit (Automatic Backwash)



Activated carbon filter tank: FRP/stainless steel pressure tank, same volume as sand filter tank, filter material is granular activated carbon (8~30 mesh, coconut shell carbon is preferred for high adsorption capacity);

Same automatic backwash valve group/differential pressure transmitter as sand filter unit; Residual chlorine detector: Real-time monitoring of carbon filter effluent residual chlorine, automatic alarm when exceeding the set value (≥0.1mg/L).

4. Ion Exchange Softening Unit (Automatic Regeneration)



Softener tank: FRP/stainless steel pressure tank, filter material is strong acid cation exchange resin (001×7 type);

Automatic regeneration valve group: Multi-way diaphragm valve, realize automatic switching of softening/salt absorption/rinsing/displacement working conditions;

Salt tank: PE material, store industrial refined salt (NaCl ≥99%), with liquid level sensor (alarm when salt is low); Hardness tester: Real-time monitoring of softener effluent hardness, trigger automatic regeneration when exceeding the set value.

5. RO Pre-protection Precision Filtration Unit



5μm cartridge filter: Stainless steel shell, with 2~6 filter elements (matching system flow), replaceable PP melt-blown filter elements; Filter element replacement reminder: Pressure difference transmitter triggers alarm when filter is blocked, reminding manual replacement of filter elements.

6. Core Purification – Fully Automatic RO Desalination Unit



High-pressure RO pump: Stainless steel horizontal multistage centrifugal pump, flow 1.2 times the system rated water production, pressure 1.0~3.0MPa adjustable;

RO membrane module: Low-pressure composite RO membrane (8040/4040 model), 2~20 elements (matching system flow), desalination rate ≥97%, polyamide material;

RO membrane shell: FRP/stainless steel, pressure-bearing ≥4.0MPa, single/multiple shell series-parallel connection;

Automatic dosing system: Scale inhibitor dosing pump + medicament tank, automatic dosing according to raw water flow (food-grade/industrial scale inhibitor);

RO flushing valve group: Automatic flushing of RO membrane when starting/shutting down, remove membrane surface pollutants; Concentrated water regulating valve: Adjust RO system water recovery rate (60~75% for medium-scale systems), optional energy recovery device (ERD) for energy saving (suitable for high-salinity raw water).

7. Terminal Fine Filtration & Pure Water Storage Unit



0.22μm terminal fine filter: Stainless steel shell, microporous membrane filter element (PP/PTFE material), terminal water quality polishing;

Sealed pure water tank: 304 stainless steel food-grade tank, volume 5~50m3 (customizable), with air filter (0.22μm), liquid level sensor and overflow port (anti-secondary pollution);

Pure water delivery pump: Stainless steel centrifugal pump, with pressure maintaining valve, stable water supply pressure for water use points; Water quality monitoring instrument: Conductivity/TDS meter, pH meter, turbidity meter (installed at pure water tank outlet), real-time data display and data recording.

8. Integrated PLC Control & Monitoring Unit (Core of Full Automation)



PLC control cabinet: With 7/10-inch touch screen operation interface, support Chinese/English, real-time display of all operating parameters (flow, pressure, turbidity, conductivity, hardness, residual chlorine, liquid level);

Sensors & transmitters: Differential pressure, pressure, flow, turbidity, residual chlorine, hardness, conductivity, liquid level sensors, all data transmitted to PLC;

Automatic valve group: Electric solenoid valve, electric ball valve, pneumatic valve, realize automatic switching of all working conditions;

Acousto-optic alarm device: Audible and visual alarm for abnormal conditions (low raw water pressure, unqualified pretreatment effluent, high RO pressure, unqualified pure water quality, low liquid level/salt level), and automatic shutdown protection for serious faults;

Data management & remote monitoring: Support real-time data recording, U disk export and historical data query; optional 4G/WiFi module, realize remote monitoring/operation/alarm via mobile phone/computer (cloud platform); Power distribution system: With overvoltage, overcurrent, leakage and phase loss protection, ensure the safe operation of the whole system.

Core Product Features

The sand + carbon + softening + RO + fine filtration process covers all types of raw water impurities (physical, chemical, biological), and the produced water quality is super stable: conductivity ≤10μS/cm, turbidity ≤0.1NTU, residual chlorine 0mg/L, hardness ≤0.03mmol/L, bacteria ≤0CFU/mL, which can meet the national standards of industrial pure water (GB/T 19249-2018), drinking pure water (GB 17323-1998) and pharmaceutical purified water (Chinese Pharmacopoeia).

The whole system is controlled by PLC, realizing automatic backwashing of sand/carbon filter, automatic regeneration of softener, automatic start/stop of RO system, automatic flushing of membrane, automatic alarm/protection; no on-site manual duty is required, only regular inspection and consumables replacement are needed, which greatly saves labor costs (suitable for unattended water supply scenarios).

The multi-stage pretreatment fundamentally eliminates the three major risks of RO membrane: physical pollution (sand/carbon filtration + precision filtration), oxidation damage (carbon filtration dechlorination), scaling (ion exchange softening + scale inhibitor dosing); the RO membrane is also equipped with automatic flushing, and its service life is extended to 3~5 years (1~2 years longer than the traditional non-softened system).

Specially designed for harsh raw water quality: applicable to groundwater with high turbidity/high hardness/high salinity, tap water with unstable residual chlorine/turbidity, surface water (river/lake water) with complex impurities, and reclaimed water after primary treatment; the system can adapt to different raw water quality by simple parameter adjustment (backwash frequency, regeneration cycle, RO pressure).

Skid-mounted/containerized modular assembly, all components on a stainless steel frame, standardized pipelines and quick-connect joints; on-site installation only needs to connect raw water pipe, pure water pipe and power supply, which can be put into use in 1~3 days; modular design makes consumables replacement (filter element, resin, membrane) and component maintenance simple and fast.

The system is equipped with multiple layers of protection: raw water pump dry running protection, high-pressure pump overload/overpressure protection, pretreatment effluent unqualified interception protection, RO membrane high/low pressure protection, pure water tank overfill/empty protection, power failure memory protection; it can automatically alarm and shut down for faults, avoiding equipment damage caused by misoperation or abnormal raw water quality.

The RO system is equipped with a concentrated water regulating valve and optional energy recovery device (ERD), the water recovery rate is up to 60~75% (higher than the traditional single-stage pretreatment system of 50~60%); the automatic backwash/regeneration of pretreatment units adopts quantitative water/salt control, reducing water and chemical consumption, and being more energy-saving and environmentally friendly.

The system flow (1~50m3/h), tank material (FRP/stainless steel), control function (local/remote) and post-treatment can be fully customized according to actual raw water quality, water use demand and on-site conditions; it can be expanded to ultra-pure water system (RO+EDI) for high-standard water demand.

Typical Application ScenariosThis system is the first choice for medium and large-scale pure water production scenarios with harsh raw water quality (high hardness/high turbidity/high residual chlorine), and the rated water production capacity can be customized from 1m3/h to 50m3/h (expandable to 100m3/h for large-scale systems), covering industrial production, commercial centralized water supply, municipal water supply, and pharmaceutical food fields:

Key Technical Parameters (Standard Configuration, 5m3/h Model as an Example)