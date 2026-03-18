The Working Principle Of Industrial-Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate In The Field Of Detergents

MENAFN - GetNews)Sodium hexametaphosphate, industrial grade sodium hexametaphosphate, high-purity industrial grade sodium hexametaphosphate (SHMP) (purity ≥68%), detergent sodium hexametaphosphate, 68% sodium hexametaphosphate manufacturers, sodium hexametaphosphate producers, sodium hexametaphosphate price

Industrial grade sodium hexametaphosphate (SHMP) enhances detergent performance primarily through three mechanisms: chelation (binding with Ca2+/Mg2+), dispersion of dirt particles (particle size 0.1-10μm), and stabilization of bleach. Its chelating ability (calcium ion binding capacity ≥150mg/g) effectively prevents the formation of soap scum in hard water, and its dispersion effect achieves a dirt suspension removal rate of over 90%, while extending the enzyme activity cycle by 30%-50%. This component is particularly suitable for industrial washing scenarios with high hardness water (>300ppm) or high temperature (60-80°C), significantly reducing detergent usage and secondary pollution.

High-purity SHMP (purity ≥68%) is suitable for various compound detergent formulations. For pricing and information on sodium hexametaphosphate (SHMP), please contact Aojin Chemical for customized services.

Aojin Chemical, a manufacturer of 68% sodium hexametaphosphate, notes that sodium hexametaphosphate primarily functions as a water softener, washing aid, and prevents redeposition of dirt in detergent formulations, making it a crucial additive for enhancing detergent detergency.

Below is a detailed explanation of the specific applications of industrial-grade sodium hexametaphosphate in the detergent industry, mainly in the following aspects.











I. Detergent Additive

Enhancing Washing Effect: As an important additive in detergents, sodium hexametaphosphate significantly enhances washing performance. Through synergistic effects with other detergent components, it can more effectively remove stains and impurities from clothing.

Improving Detergency: Sodium hexametaphosphate possesses excellent dispersing and emulsifying properties, dispersing stains into smaller particles, making them easier for surfactants in the detergent to capture and remove. Simultaneously, it maintains the stability of the detergent, preventing stratification or sedimentation during storage and use.

I. Improved Washing Experience: Detergents containing sodium hexametaphosphate produc richer foam during washing, enhancing comfort and enjoyment. It also reduces detergent usage, lowering washing costs.

II. Clothing Protection:* Prevents Clothing Damage: Sodium hexametaphosphate reduces detergent damage to clothing, protecting the fiber structure. It reacts with alkaline components in detergents, lowering the pH of the wash solution and reducing corrosive effects on clothing.* Preserves Clothing Color: Sodium hexametaphosphate also has color-protecting properties, preventing fading and discoloration during washing. It forms complexes with dye molecules on clothing, stabilizing their structure and preventing damage from oxidizing or reducing agents in the wash solution.

III. Environmental Performance:* Reduces Wastewater Pollution: As a detergent additive, sodium hexametaphosphate reduces phosphorus content in washing wastewater. Phosphorus is a major contributor to eutrophication; excessive phosphorus discharge into water bodies leads to algal blooms and water quality deterioration. Using detergents containing sodium hexametaphosphate reduces phosphorus content in wastewater, minimizing environmental impact.

IV. Specific Application Examples

In laundry detergent, sodium hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is an important additive that enhances its detergency and stability. It allows the detergent to dissolve quickly and effectively even in cold water, improving washing results.

In liquid laundry detergent, SHMP is also a key ingredient, helping to remove stubborn stains and odors from clothes. Simultaneously, it maintains the transparency and stability of the liquid, making it more even and comfortable to use.

In summary, industrial-grade SHMP has promising applications and significant value in the laundry industry. It not only enhances washing performance and improves detergency but also protects clothing and reduces wastewater pollution, making it an indispensable chemical in the laundry industry.