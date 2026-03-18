Application Of Green Silicon Carbide Powder For Ceramics

MENAFN - GetNews) 1. Abrasive and Polishing Applications

The most established use of green silicon carbide powder is in the processing and finishing of ceramic materials themselves. Due to its extreme hardness (approaching that of diamond) and its sharp, angular grain structure, it is an ideal abrasive.

Grinding and Lapping: Green SiC is used to manufacture grinding wheels, stones, and lapping compounds specifically designed for grinding and lapping hard and brittle materials. This includes the precision surfacing of ceramic components, glass, and stone.

Precision Polishing: In its finer micron sizes, green SiC powder is essential for the precision polishing of advanced ceramics, optical lenses, and semiconductor wafers. Its high purity ensures a scratch-free, high-quality finish on these sensitive materials.

Cutting: It is a key material in the wire sawing process used to slice brittle materials like monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon into wafers for the solar and semiconductor industries.

2. Manufacturing of Advanced Technical Ceramics

Green silicon carbide powder serves as a primary raw material for fabricating high-performance ceramic bodies. Its high purity, especially in the green variant, is critical for achieving the desired properties in the final sintered product.

Wear-Resistant Parts: It is used to produce dense, sintered components that require exceptional wear resistance, such as mechanical seal faces, bearings, and nozzles.

High-Temperature Components: SiC's ability to retain strength at high temperatures makes it ideal for manufacturing kiln furniture (like setters and saggars), refractory linings, and heat exchanger tubes used in industrial furnaces.

Semiconductor Processing Equipment: Its high purity and thermal conductivity make it suitable for components used in semiconductor manufacturing, such as susceptors and chambers, which must withstand harsh chemical and thermal environments.

3. Functional and Composite Ceramics

Beyond structural uses, green SiC powder imparts specific functional properties to ceramic products.

Composite Reinforcement: As an additive, SiC powder reinforces ceramic matrix composites, enhancing their mechanical strength, fracture toughness, and thermal shock resistance.

Electrical and Thermal Management: SiC's high thermal conductivity and semiconductor properties are leveraged in the production of heating elements (like silicon carbide rods) and substrates for electronic devices where efficient heat dissipation is critical.

Filtration: It is used in the creation of porous ceramic filters, such as honeycomb ceramics, for applications like molten metal filtration and diesel particulate filters.

4. Ready-to-Press (RTP) Formulations

To streamline the manufacturing of complex ceramic parts, green SiC powder is often incorporated into specialized "Ready-to-Press" (RTP) formulations. These spray-dried granules contain the SiC powder mixed with binders and sintering aids, allowing ceramic components to be formed directly via dry pressing.

In summary, green silicon carbide powder is a foundational material in modern ceramics. Its role spans from the abrasive processing of ceramic goods to serving as the primary constituent in advanced sintered components for the most demanding industrial, aerospace, and electronic applications.