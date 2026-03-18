How To Choose The Right Oil Filling Machine For Filling Oil Products

When choosing an oil filling machine, you can consider the following key factors:

I Filling requirements and production scale:

Select according to the type of oil, capacity and filling accuracy requirements. For example, small capacity, high value oil products (such as high-end olive in small bottles) have high requirements for filling accuracy, and should choose filling machines with accuracy of ±0.1% ~ ±0.2%, such as electronic filling machines.

·Large capacity oil products (such as 10~20L drum oil) have a slightly higher tolerance for metering errors, and filling machines an accuracy of ±0.5%~±1% can be selected, such as flow meter filling machines.

·Large-scale production enterprises need to choose filling machines with fast filling speed to meet the needs of efficient production, such as fully automatic multi-head filling machines small and medium-sized enterprises or enterprises in the trial production stage have relatively low requirements for filling speed, and can choose appropriate filling machines according to the actual production capacity, as small semi-automatic filling machines.

II Filling requirements and production scale:

Different oils have differences in physical properties such as density, viscosity, and fluidity, and the filling machine needs to be able to adapt to these differences ensure good filling results. For example, for high-viscosity olive oil, the filling machine's pumping system needs to have sufficient power and appropriate pipeline design

III Packaging container type:

There are various types of packaging containers for oil, such as glass bottles, plastic bottles, metal cans, and plastic drums. The filling machine selected be able to adapt to the packaging containers commonly used by the enterprise and ensure accurate filling. For example, for irregularly shaped glass bottles, the filling head of the machine needs to be able to flexibly adjust its position and angle.

IV Equipment quality and reliability:

·Choose well-known brands of filling machines, which often have years of industry experience, mature technology and a perfect after-sales service system.

·The quality of key components of the filling machine (such as pumps, valves, sensors, etc.) directly affects the reliability of the equipment, and high components should be selected to improve the durability and stability of the equipment.

V Hygienic and easy to clean:

·Since the sanitary requirements for oil are higher, the design of the filling machine should be easy to clean to prevent the growth of bacteria from residues.

·Choose equipment with smooth surfaces, no difficult-to-clean crevices and corners, and a pipeline system that can be easily disassembled and cleaned.

VI Ease of operation and maintenance;

·Choose a filling machine that is easy to operate and maintain to reduce labor costs and maintenance costs.

·The control system of the equipment should have a clear fault diagnosis function, which is convenient to quickly locate the fault point and reduce the maintenance time

VII After-sales service:

·Quality after-sales service can promptly resolve issues that arise during equipment use, ensuring the smooth progress of production.

VIII Budget considerations:

·Choose the appropriate filling machine according to the budget and actual needs of the enterprise. High-precision, fully automatic, multi-head filling machines are more, while small semi-automatic filling machines are relatively cheaper.

In summary, when choosing an oil filling machine, it is necessary to consider factors such as filling requirements, oil, packaging containers, equipment quality, hygiene, ease of operation, after-sales service, and budget. By comprehensively evaluating these factors, the most suitable filling machine the enterprise's needs can be found.