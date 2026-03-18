Double AA Corporation Launches Advisory Board To Support Strategic Growth, Regulatory Readiness, And Community Engagement

MENAFN - GetNews) Former San Francisco Mayors Willie L. Brown Jr. and London N. Breed Join the Board, Bringing Together Top Minds in Infrastructure, Innovation and Public Trust to Guide the Company's Next Chapter

San Francisco, CA - March 18, 2026 - Double AA Corporation, a premier California fuel distributor and wholesale fuel supplier for over 25 years, is proud to announce the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board, convening trusted leaders across public service, infrastructure, innovation, legal strategy, and civic impact. This group will provide independent counsel and insight as the company navigates operational modernization, energy transition, regulatory compliance, and philanthropy.

The Advisory Board will help Double AA strengthen industry positioning while advancing its commitment to reliability, accountability, and community partnership across the state. The Board will also reinforce Double AA's commitment to workforce equality, reflected in the fact that 60% of its DoubleTime store managers are women.

Advisory Board Members

The Honorable Willie L. Brown Jr. - 41st Mayor of San Francisco and Former Speaker of the California State Assembly

One of California's most influential political figures, Brown brings unmatched experience in civic leadership, legislative affairs, and equitable economic development. His perspective will help Double AA navigate complex regulatory and urban dynamics while remaining responsive to the communities it serves.

London N. Breed - 45th Mayor of San Francisco, California

A longtime advocate for equity, innovation and sustainability, Breed brings valuable public-sector leadership to the Advisory Board. Her insight will support Double AA's commitment to building public trust, giving back to the communities it serves, and aligning with regional climate and infrastructure goals.

Jason Newell, MSW - CEO and Founder, System2Solutions

A systems architect, operations innovator and entrepreneur, Newell is the founder of System2Solutions, a consulting firm focused on business process optimization, company culture development, and employee performance. He brings strategic insight into systems integration, risk mitigation, and scalable operational excellence.

David Parker - Fuel Industry Executive, Double AA Corporation

A longtime executive with Double AA, Parker brings decades of experience in fuel supply logistics, pricing strategy, and station operator relations. His operational knowledge and industry foresight will help the board develop recommendations in market realities and execution viability.

Cara Milan - CEO and Founder, AMP Marketing and PR, Chair, Double AA Advisory Board

A nationally-respected strategist and communications executive, Milan leads AMP Marketing and PR, a firm specializing in reputation management, ESG storytelling, and social impact. She brings deep expertise in public relations, brand integrity, reputation management, and crisis communication. As Board Chair, she will guide the Advisory Board's direction and alignment with the company's values and stakeholder expectations.

Guiding a Transformational Moment

“Double AA is at a crossroads - poised to modernize, expand, and lead with purpose,” said Wisfe Aish, Founder and CEO of Double AA Corporation.“This board represents excellence across sectors. Their guidance will be invaluable as we grow responsibly, partner with our communities, and ensure we are prepared for California's evolving regulatory and energy landscape.”

Abed Aish, Chief Operating Officer of Double AA Corporation, added:

“The creation of this Advisory Board reflects our commitment to operating with excellence and integrity. We welcome the opportunity to sharpen our thinking, elevate our standards, and deepen trust with the public, our partners, and the communities we serve.”

The Advisory Board will convene monthly with Double AA's executive leadership to provide targeted counsel on regulatory strategy, market positioning, and enterprise risk management. Members will contribute expertise to guide long-term strategic planning, improve operational systems, and strengthen public trust across California markets. In addition to advising on legal, infrastructure, and cultural matters, the Board will support high-priority initiatives - including expanding renewable fuel offerings, enhancing community engagement programs, and modernizing the DoubleTime gas and convenience store retail experience to meet evolving customer and environmental expectations.

About Double AA Corporation

Double AA Corporation is a premier California fuel distributor and wholesale fuel supplier serving Northern California, Southern California and Nevada markets for over 25 years. Founded by Wisfe Aish, who brings over 35 years of petroleum industry experience, Double AA operates a statewide network of over 20 fueling stations - including branded stations (76, Valero) and proprietary DoubleTime convenience stores - while providing bulk fuel delivery and fleet fueling services to commercial clients across the region. As a trusted partner to major petroleum brands - including Valero, ConocoPhillips, and Marathon Petroleum - the company upholds long-standing industry relationships while leading modernization efforts across the energy retail sector. Double AA is also a forward-thinking provider of renewable fuel solutions, including renewable diesel, BioDiesel, and E-85.

Deeply rooted in community impact, Double AA is a philanthropic organization that invests in local partnerships focused on youth education and recreation, recovery and support services for individuals facing addiction, and initiatives that promote stability and opportunity in the communities it serves.

Press Contact: AMP PR & Marketing

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