War Update: 215 Clashes As Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Over 160 Russian Troops In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, citing operational data as of 22:00, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy carried out 45 airstrikes, dropped 148 guided aerial bombs, deployed 2,809 kamikaze drones, and conducted 2,263 attacks on populated areas and our positions," the report said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, five clashes were recorded. Russian forces carried out two airstrikes, dropped two aerial bombs, and conducted 83 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions, six of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 11 enemy attacks targeted Ukrainian positions near Veterynarne, Zelene, Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, Okhrimivka, and Bochove. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, ten attacks were recorded near Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks toward Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky, Dibrova, and areas near Novovodiane and Novoiehorivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy made seven attempts to advance near Yampil, Platonivka, and toward Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six clashes took place near Holubivka, Pryvillia, Minkivka, and toward Malynivka, with three still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, enemy forces launched 31 assaults near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka. One clash is still ongoing.

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In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops conducted 49 attacks near Toretske, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Vilne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka. Five clashes are ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate 164 Russian invaders were eliminated and 29 wounded in this sector. One artillery system, three vehicles, one motorcycle, seven pieces of special equipment, and one personnel shelter were destroyed. An artillery system, two vehicles, and eight personnel shelters were damaged. Additionally, 107 enemy UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, eEnemy forces attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Zelenyi Hai, Stepove, and Rybne. Enemy airstrikes hit Ivanivka and Pokrovske.

In the Huliaipole sector, 13 attacks occurred near Huliaipole, Myrne, and toward Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Staroukrainka. Airstrikes targeted Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Liubytske, and Zalyvne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks near Stepove, Shcherbaky, and toward Novodanylivka. Russian airstrikes hit Veselianka and Bilenke.

In the Dnipro River sector, no offensive actions were reported.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces