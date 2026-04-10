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ATCO, Brookfield, Canadian Tire At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ATCO Ltd. (T.X) Hit a 52-Week High of $71.21. Friday, Atco declared a $0.5196 dividend
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP) Hit a 52-Week High of $47.59. Brookfield Renewable will hold its First Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) Hit a 52-Week High of $199.29. Friday brought word that Canadian Tire was launching its first full Hudson's Bay Stripes collection
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $50.88. Canadian Utilities issued quarterly dividends of varying amounts Friday.
Emera Incorporated (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $74.59. This week, Emera announced that it will release its Q1 2026 results on Friday, May 8, before markets open. The Company will host a teleconference and webcast the same day at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic (8:30 a.m. Eastern) to discuss the results.
Life & Banc Split Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $12.67. Thursday, Life & Banc announced its intention to complete a stock split of its class A shares due to the Fund's strong performance.
Lara Exploration Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $3.65. Last week, Lara completed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement and its concurrent non-brokered private placement, for aggregate proceeds to the Company of $33,750,000 through the issuance of 11,250,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $3.00 per Common Share.
National Bank of Canada (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $194.42. National Bank announced last week portfolio management and investment strategies changes for certain NBI Funds, the reduction of management and administration fees for certain NBI Funds, the change to the name of the NBI Active International Equity Fund, and a change to the management fee reduction plan for high net-worth investors.
NFI Group Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $20.15. NFI announced this week that the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has exercised an option to purchase an additional 50 forty-foot and 23 sixty-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas heavy-duty transit buses.
ROK Resources Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 27 cents. Thursday, ROK provided its 2026 Budget and results of its 2025 year-end reserves. ROK's 2026 capital program will focus on development and reserve growth in core operating areas in Southeast Saskatchewan after limited activity in 2025.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP) Hit a 52-Week High of $47.59. Brookfield Renewable will hold its First Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) Hit a 52-Week High of $199.29. Friday brought word that Canadian Tire was launching its first full Hudson's Bay Stripes collection
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $50.88. Canadian Utilities issued quarterly dividends of varying amounts Friday.
Emera Incorporated (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $74.59. This week, Emera announced that it will release its Q1 2026 results on Friday, May 8, before markets open. The Company will host a teleconference and webcast the same day at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic (8:30 a.m. Eastern) to discuss the results.
Life & Banc Split Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $12.67. Thursday, Life & Banc announced its intention to complete a stock split of its class A shares due to the Fund's strong performance.
Lara Exploration Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $3.65. Last week, Lara completed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement and its concurrent non-brokered private placement, for aggregate proceeds to the Company of $33,750,000 through the issuance of 11,250,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $3.00 per Common Share.
National Bank of Canada (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $194.42. National Bank announced last week portfolio management and investment strategies changes for certain NBI Funds, the reduction of management and administration fees for certain NBI Funds, the change to the name of the NBI Active International Equity Fund, and a change to the management fee reduction plan for high net-worth investors.
NFI Group Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $20.15. NFI announced this week that the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has exercised an option to purchase an additional 50 forty-foot and 23 sixty-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas heavy-duty transit buses.
ROK Resources Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 27 cents. Thursday, ROK provided its 2026 Budget and results of its 2025 year-end reserves. ROK's 2026 capital program will focus on development and reserve growth in core operating areas in Southeast Saskatchewan after limited activity in 2025.
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