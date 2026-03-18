Dr. Michael Alcée, Respected Psychologist And Author, Says Healing From OCD Begins With Understanding, Not Fear Or Doubt

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For many people living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), treatment has traditionally focused on controlling behaviors or reducing symptoms. But psychologist and author Dr. Michael Alcée believes healing begins at a deeper level, by embracing who a person truly is at their foundation and witnessing them in a relationship that prizes them from the start.

In his book, The Upside of OCD: Flip the Script to Reclaim Your Life, Dr. Alcée encourages individuals to rethink how OCD is understood and treated. Rather than attempting to strip away aspects of a person's personality, his approach emphasizes understanding the thoughtful and emotionally attuned qualities that often lie beneath the condition.

“We all feel the need to feel fulfilled and whole,” says Dr. Alcée.“Being hyper-aware of loss and death can be a good thing if channeled correctly. It is a powerful thing to be sensitive. OCD is the burden of the gift that entails caring so much-and that can be an exquisite thing in proper balance.”

According to Dr. Alcée, doubt lies at the root of OCD, creating a persistent cycle of uncertainty that can leave individuals questioning their thoughts and sense of safety. Yet the same heightened awareness that fuels this doubt can also reflect a deep capacity for empathy, responsibility, and creativity.

Rather than focusing on eliminating these traits, Dr. Alcée believes treatment should center on understanding them and helping individuals reconnect with their authentic selves. And not alone in your own mind, but within a relationship that empowers and encourages you!

“I give this analogy,” says Dr. Alcée.“A person with OCD feels as if they are rock climbing. But having OCD can make someone feel as if they are climbing without a belayer safely holding them from below. It can make people feel as though they are free-falling through their own thoughts. My goal is to help people understand they are not climbing the mountain alone. What has been so missing in OCD treatment is a true relationship to witness this courageous person who can scale so high and dream so big!”

Readers have praised The Upside of OCD for its insight and compassion. One reader wrote,“I can't say enough about this book. Dr. Michael Alcée brings to the fore very important new research on OCD. I strongly recommend that anyone struggling with OCD read it. Reading this book, I felt a mixture of relief, a feeling of being seen and understood, and finally having a very important piece of the puzzle that had been missing. He also offers some very practical next steps, which I always appreciate.”

About the Author

Dr. Michael Alcée is a clinical psychologist, author, and mental health educator who focuses on helping individuals better understand anxiety, doubt, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). He is the author of The Upside of OCD: Flip the Script to Reclaim Your Life and Therapeutic Improvisation: How to Stop Winging It and Own It as a Therapist (The Norton Series on Interpersonal Neurobiology). Through his writing and clinical work, he promotes a compassionate approach to mental health centered on self-understanding and personal growth.

More information about Dr. Alcée and his work can be found at

Dr. Michael Alcée is available for interviews.