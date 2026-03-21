Neil Nitin Mukesh Relishes Biryani During The Eid Celebration On The Sets Of 'Khalifa'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is presently occupied with his Mollywood debut "Khalifa".

Neil and the team of his next are shooting for their forthcoming project in Kozhikode, and they all decided to celebrate Eid in the presence of some great company and, of course, Biryani.

The 'Jail' actor took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and shared a video of everyone waiting for the biryani on the set. As soon as the pot was uncovered, all got in line to relish the festive delicacy.

Along with the clip, Neil also included the text, "Eid celebrations were special on the beautiful lands of Kozhikode/ Calicut with my awesome director @directorvysakh sir producer @jiinuinnovation @thedonmichael and the enter crew. Blessed (sic)."

"PS: Best Biryani ever!!! Burp!!," he added.

On Neil's birthday in January, the makers officially welcomed him to the Malayalam industry.

Wishing him on his special day, the leading man of "Khalifa", Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on social media,“Happy birthday, Neil Nitin Mukesh! Welcome to the Malayalam film industry! #KHALIFA”.

Made under the direction of Vysakh, "Khalifa" marks the filmmaker's reunion with Prithviraj after a long gap of 15 years. They last worked together in the 2010 superhit "Pokkiri Raja".

Written by Jinu V Abraham, the drama talks about a massive multi-million dollar gold smuggling racket operating out of the Middle East, with its networks stretching from London and Nepal to Kerala.

Talking about the technical crew, the camera work for the movie is being performed by Jomon T. John, with Jakes Bejoy scoring the tunes for "Khalifa".

Chaman Chakko is on board the team as the editor, and Yannick Ben is directing the action sequences of the drama.

Along with Neil and Prithviraj, the core cast of the movie also includes Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal, and Krithi Shetty.