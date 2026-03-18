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OPPO UAE And Emirates Red Crescent Unite To Empower The Community This Ramadan
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In the spirit of the Holy Month, OPPO UAE takes its commitment to community from the screen to the street, joining hands with the Emirates Red Crescent to bring iftar meals to those who need them most.
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|DUBAI, UAE, March, 2026 – This Ramadan, OPPO UAE is proud to partner with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) on a community iftar meal distribution initiative held last Thursday that puts people at the center. Members of the OPPO UAE team joined the effort on the ground at workers' accommodation in Khawaneej, Dubai, working alongside ERC volunteers to personally hand out iftar meals to workers and residents who are far from their families during the Holy Month. Ramadan encourages us to slow down, reflect, and connect with our community. For OPPO UAE, it's an ideal time to go beyond just products and actively engage with the communities that define the country's fabric. Partnering with the Emirates Red Crescent, a prominent humanitarian organization in the region, demonstrates this commitment.
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|“At OPPO UAE, we see our responsibility in the community as more than just providing technology. Ramadan highlights the importance of generosity and human connection. We are proud to partner with the Emirates Red Crescent and contribute, in any way we can, to making sure no one breaks their fast alone,” stated Lay Ren, President of OPPO MENA. The initiative is a vital part of OPPO UAE's wider Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, focusing on humanitarian aid, community involvement, and sustainable development in the Emirates. During this Ramadan, the company is focusing its CSR efforts on direct, practical action, emphasizing a hands-on approach that aligns with the spirit of the season and the company's core values. About OPPO: OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone –“Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.
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