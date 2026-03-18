OPPO UAE And Emirates Red Crescent Unite To Empower The Community This Ramadan

“At OPPO UAE, we see our responsibility in the community as more than just providing technology. Ramadan highlights the importance of generosity and human connection. We are proud to partner with the Emirates Red Crescent and contribute, in any way we can, to making sure no one breaks their fast alone,” stated Lay Ren, President of OPPO MENA. The initiative is a vital part of OPPO UAE's wider Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, focusing on humanitarian aid, community involvement, and sustainable development in the Emirates. During this Ramadan, the company is focusing its CSR efforts on direct, practical action, emphasizing a hands-on approach that aligns with the spirit of the season and the company's core values. About OPPO: OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone –“Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.