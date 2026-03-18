HP Speaker Examines BJP's Privilege Notice Against CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

BJP's Privilege Motion Against CM Under Scrutiny

The Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, on Wednesday said a notice submitted by the BJP seeking privilege action against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is under examination, and no decision has been taken so far.

Speaking to reporters late Wednesday evening, the Speaker said he had received the petition under Rule 75 shortly before the House proceedings and has yet to examine it in detail. "So far, there has been no such report in the House. I received the petition around 10:50 am and had to come to the Assembly thereafter. I have not applied my mind to it yet nor read it fully," Pathania said.

He added that the Assembly Secretariat is scrutinising the petition in accordance with rules, precedents and conventions. "We will examine whether the matter falls within the ambit of Rule 75. Once that is done, I will inform you about the next course of action," he said.

The Speaker noted that similar petitions under Rule 75 had been received earlier as well, including during the Dharamshala session, and the present notice is an additional one. "There has been no action on these so far. The Secretary is examining all aspects, after which further steps will be decided," he said.

The BJP has moved a notice demanding privilege proceedings against the Chief Minister, alleging that he misled the House and provided incorrect data in his replies during the ongoing Budget Session.

Speaker Warns Members on Assembly Decorum

On the conduct of members, Pathania also expressed concern over disruptions and lack of decorum in the Assembly. He said members are given adequate time to present their views but must adhere to established rules and procedures. "I have repeatedly requested members from both the treasury and opposition benches to maintain decorum. Speaking out of turn or trying to dictate to the Chair is not acceptable," he said, warning that strict action could be taken against those violating rules.

Invoking the powers of the Chair, the Speaker said he can take action, including naming and suspension of members if required. "If any member behaves in a non-decorous manner or makes unwarranted insinuations against the Chair, action will certainly follow," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)