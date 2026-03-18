MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tersis Technologies Appoints Veteran Patent Strategist Kevin H. Fortin as Vice President of Intellectual Property & Licensing

March 18, 2026 12:53 PM EDT | Source: Tersis Technologies Inc.

Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) today announced the appointment of Kevin H. Fortin, Esq. as Vice President of Intellectual Property & Licensing, a strategic leadership addition intended to accelerate the Company's patent protection initiatives, strengthen technology defensibility, and develop high-margin intellectual property licensing revenue streams.

Mr. Fortin is a registered U.S. Patent Attorney with more than 30 years of experience structuring and managing complex global patent portfolios and executing multi-million-dollar licensing programs across industrial and advanced technology sectors. His appointment signals Tersis' continued transition from a technology development organization to a fully integrated infrastructure and intellectual property platform focused on scalable deployment and long-term value creation.







Kevin H. Fortin, Vice President of Intellectual Property & Licensing

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"Building a durable competitive moat around our materials conversion and energy generation technologies is a core priority as we advance commercialization," said Antonio Uccello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tersis Technologies. "Kevin brings institutional-grade experience in patent strategy, enforcement, and monetization. His leadership will help ensure our innovations are protected globally while also unlocking non-dilutive revenue opportunities through structured licensing programs."

Mr. Fortin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson University and a Juris Doctor from the University of San Diego School of Law. His technical expertise spans mechanical systems, advanced materials, industrial equipment, and manufacturing processes. He has advised both emerging growth companies and multinational enterprises on patentability, infringement risk, and freedom-to-operate strategies that support capital formation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Fortin served as Senior Counsel at Philips Electronics, where he managed global patent licensing initiatives and played a key role in developing enforcement and monetization strategies for high-value technology assets. He currently leads the Fortin Patent Firm, where he has continued to advise innovators on building defensible patent positions and converting intellectual property into recurring revenue streams.

"As Tersis scales deployment of its modular waste-to-value and energy infrastructure platforms, establishing a comprehensive intellectual property framework will be critical," said Mr. Fortin. "I am excited to help position the Company's innovations for global protection while creating strategic licensing pathways that can enhance shareholder value."

The appointment reflects Tersis' broader strategy to assemble senior leadership with proven execution experience as the Company advances industrial partnerships, project financing initiatives, and commercial rollouts of its advanced materials conversion technologies.

About Tersis Technologies, Inc.: Tersis Technologies, Inc. is focused on developing and deploying advanced materials conversion and clean energy infrastructure solutions designed to transform waste streams into electricity, hydrogen, carbon products, and other valuable outputs. Through modular systems, strategic partnerships, and intellectual property development, the Company is building a scalable platform intended to support sustainable infrastructure growth and long-term economic value creation.

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Source: Tersis Technologies Inc.