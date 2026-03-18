Eid Cards: A Lost Tradition That Once Carried Love, Joy, And Handwritten Memories

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By: Khawla Zarafshan

Alongside shops, people in streets and neighborhoods would also be seen selling beautifully arranged cards displayed on wooden platforms or charpoys. This scene carried its own charm, warmth, and appeal.

People would buy Eid cards with great love and care, sending them to friends, relatives, and loved ones. Separate cards were chosen for each person, as every relationship held its own unique importance and beauty.

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For friends, heartfelt messages were written; for elders, words of respect and reverence; and for younger ones, blessings and affection. In this way, an Eid card was not just a piece of paper but a beautiful blend of emotions, sincerity, and memories.

It was easy to deliver cards to those living nearby, but for relatives in distant cities, the postal service played a vital role. Official announcements were often made, urging people to send their cards by a certain date so they could reach their destination before Eid.

People took special care to ensure their cards arrived on time, allowing the joy of Eid to bridge distances.

There were also many types of Eid cards. Some featured beautiful Islamic calligraphy and religious messages, others had historical themes, while cards with pictures of film stars were especially popular among the youth. Each card carried its own story and feeling.

Fortunately, we witnessed that beautiful era when sending Eid cards was a cherished tradition. As Eid approached, everyone would eagerly prepare to send cards to one another.

There was a unique excitement and anticipation in this process. Among friends, especially, there was a friendly competition-who would send the most beautiful and unique card.

When I sent Eid cards to my friends, I would often include a small gift along with it-such as hair accessories, bangles, a cone of henna, or some other lovely item. These small gestures added even more joy to Eid and brought a special sweetness to relationships.

At that time, we young friends were fans of film stars, so we would try to send cards featuring the favorite actors of each friend. In this way, Eid cards became not just greetings but a beautiful expression of love, friendship, and belonging.

However, over time, this tradition gradually faded. The rise of mobile phones and the internet changed the way we exchange greetings. Now, a single message can reach hundreds of people within moments. While convenience has increased, that personal touch, the anticipation, and the sincerity seem to have been left behind.

Today, although life has become easier, the era of Eid cards will always be remembered for its simplicity, love, and sincerity. That time may never return, but its memories still evoke a soft and pleasant feeling in the heart-one that brings us closer to our loved ones.

Note: This piece reflects the personal opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the organization.