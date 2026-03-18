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Pakistan Announces Temporary Pause In 'Operation Ghazab-Lil-Haq' Ahead Of Eid

Pakistan Announces Temporary Pause In 'Operation Ghazab-Lil-Haq' Ahead Of Eid


2026-03-18 03:06:02
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

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Islamabad, March 18, 2026: The Government of Pakistan has announced a temporary pause in its ongoing counterterrorism campaign,“Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq,” in view of the upcoming festival of Eid
    Fitr.

    According to an official statement, the decision was taken on Pakistan's own initiative as well as at the request of brotherly Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye.

    The pause will come into effect from midnight of March 18/19 and will remain in place until midnight of March 23/24, 2026.

    Also Read: Operation Ghazab Lil Haq: Pakistan Targets Militant Infrastructure Across Afghan Cities

    Authorities stated that the move is being made in good faith and in line with Islamic values associated with peace and harmony during religious occasions.

    However, the government has made it clear that the operation will immediately resume with full force if any cross-border incursion, drone strike, or terrorist activity occurs within Pakistan during the pause period.

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Tribal News Network

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