Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Expresses Condolences To Her Georgian Counterpart

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, sent a letter of condolences to her Georgian counterpart, Shalva Papuashvili, on the death of His Holiness Ilia II,Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, a prominent religious figure, on March 18, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The letter said that the activities of His Holiness Ilia II for the sake of humanity, his contributions to the promotion of peace, solidarity, and interfaith dialogue in the Caucasus, and his great services in strengthening friendly relations between our countries and peoples will always be remembered with respect.

In the letter, the speaker expressed her deep condolences to her Georgian counterpart, Georgian MPs, and the friendly people of Georgia on her own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani MPs.