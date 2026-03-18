Priscila Cosentino, Founder & Financial Advisor At Fern Prosperity, Discussing How Poor Tax Planning Can Undermine Even The Best Financial Plan

Many individuals dedicate significant time and energy to earning more, saving diligently, and investing consistently. However, one of the most critical elements of long-term financial success is often overlooked: strategic tax planning.

Financial advisor Priscila Cosentino of Fern Prosperity is bringing attention to how taxes can quietly erode wealth over time when they are not properly incorporated into a broader financial strategy. While many people focus on growing their income and investment portfolios, failing to account for tax efficiency can significantly reduce the long-term value of those efforts.

Tax planning is not simply about filing returns once a year-it is about making intentional financial decisions throughout the year that align with long-term financial goals. From investment structures to retirement withdrawals, every financial move has potential tax implications that can either preserve wealth or gradually diminish it.

“I feel this topic is so important because many people work hard, save diligently, and invest consistently, yet they still lose significant wealth over time due to inefficient tax planning,” says Cosentino.“When tax strategy is integrated into financial planning, individuals gain more clarity, control, and confidence about their long-term financial future.”

Cosentino emphasizes that tax strategy should be considered a core pillar of financial planning, alongside earning, saving, and investing. Without a thoughtful approach, individuals may unknowingly create unnecessary tax liabilities that compound over time and reduce the effectiveness of otherwise solid financial plans.

By understanding how tax considerations influence investment decisions, retirement planning, and wealth preservation, individuals can make more informed choices that support long-term financial stability.

Fern Prosperity works with individuals and families to help them integrate tax awareness into their broader financial strategy, empowering them to build more resilient financial plans that align with their goals.

About Pri Cosentino

Priscila Cosentino is a Financial Advisor and Wealth Mentor with Fern Prosperity. She specializes in helping individuals and families align financial planning, tax awareness, and long-term wealth strategies. With a background in business administration, accounting, and neuroscience, she integrates analytical thinking with behavioral insight to guide clients toward smarter financial decisions. Priscila is passionate about financial education and empowering people to approach money with clarity, strategy, and purpose

Learn More: fernprosperity

Investment advisory services are offered through Virtue Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Fern Prosperity and Virtue Capital Management are independent of each other.

This content is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, tax, or legal advice. Individuals should consult with qualified professionals regarding their specific financial situation.