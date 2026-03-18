World Health Organization (WHO) Donates Emergency Health Kits To Support Kenya's Flood Response

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The Ministry of Health has received emergency health kits from the World Health Organization (WHO) valued at approximately KSh 10 million to support Kenya's response to the ongoing March–April–May (MAM) long rains and flooding affecting several parts of the country.



The donation was received on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Hon. Aden Duale, by Secretary Administration Mr Adan Halakhe from WHO Kenya Acting Representative Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo during a handover ceremony held at Afya House, Nairobi.



In his remarks, Cabinet Secretary for Health Hon. Aden Duale expressed appreciation to WHO for the timely support, noting that the contribution will strengthen Kenya's capacity to respond to public health risks associated with flooding.



The CS said the emergency kits, which contain essential medicines, medical supplies and life-saving equipment, will support frontline health workers in providing critical care, managing disease outbreaks and maintaining essential health services in affected areas.



He noted that the ongoing long rains have led to flooding in several counties, resulting in displacement of families, disruption of services and increased risk of disease outbreaks.



The Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed the Government's commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of Kenyans, noting that the Ministry, working closely with county governments and partners, has activated emergency preparedness and response mechanisms to ensure communities at risk receive timely health services.



These efforts include strengthening disease surveillance, supporting rapid response teams, ensuring the availability of essential medicines and enhancing public awareness on preventive measures during the rainy season.



Members of the public have also been urged to remain vigilant by maintaining proper hygiene, using safe water, sleeping under treated mosquito nets and seeking early medical care when experiencing symptoms of illness.



Speaking during the handover, WHO Kenya Acting Representative Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo expressed condolences to families affected by the floods and reaffirmed WHO's commitment to supporting Kenya's response efforts.



She noted that flooding across several counties has disrupted access to safe water, sanitation and essential health services, increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera and malaria.



The emergency supplies handed over include cholera case management kits, rapid diagnostic and investigation kits, water treatment supplies and trauma kits expected to support health services for approximately 5,000 people in the most affected areas.



The event was attended by Director of Public Health Dr Stephen Muleshe, WHO officials and senior Ministry of Health officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.