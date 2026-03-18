Groundbreaking AI-Generated Documentary On Science And Faith Premieres April 8

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At a time when artificial intelligence is raising urgent questions about authenticity and truth, The Invisible Everywhere: Believing Is Seeing demonstrates how emerging AI tools can be used to explore enduring spiritual questions.

The 80-minute documentary might very well be the first feature-length motion picture created entirely by a single filmmaker using consumer-grade artificial intelligence tools on a standard home desktop computer.

The film chronicles former Harvard physics instructor and Emmy Award-winning ABC News Science Editor (1988-2002) Dr. Michael Guillén's adventurous and surprising journey from atheism to Christianity - and his conclusion that modern science points beyond materialism.

“While AI raises many legitimate concerns about authenticity and truth, The Invisible Everywhere illustrates how AI is enabling 'the power of one' - liberating talented filmmakers from traditional Hollywood gatekeepers by democratizing the cinematic arts and sciences,” Guillén said.

As a scientist and committed atheist, Guillén used to believe that reality is limited to what can be observed and measured. His guiding principle was“seeing is believing.”

That conviction began to unravel when he looked to empirical science for answers to life's biggest questions:

How did the cosmos begin?

Where is the mind located?

How did life on Earth begin?

Is there life after death?

Are we alone?

Does God exist?

Through physics, cosmology and rigorous inquiry, Guillén reached a conclusion that stunned him: Modern science does not eliminate God; it clearly points to Him.

“Modern science now believes that most of reality is not visible, not logical and not even imaginable,” Guillén said.

This unexpected revelation shattered his atheism and turned his lifelong motto on its head - from“seeing is believing” to“believing is seeing.”

Many documentaries explore the visible universe. The Invisible Everywhere explores what cannot be seen.

“If I still lived by the motto 'seeing is believing,' I'd be blind to most of what's real,” Guillén said.“Today, because of what I've learned on my long, winding journey, I now can see the invisible creator - everywhere. It's a journey that changed my life forever.”

The Invisible Everywhere premieres worldwide April 8 exclusively at .

“Modern science is not the enemy of God,” Guillén added.“It might very well be His strongest ally.”

About Dr. Michael Guillén

Dr. Michael Guillén is a world-class scientist and communicator. He holds a Ph.D. from Cornell University in physics, astronomy and mathematics. For years, he was an award-winning physics instructor at Harvard University and the Emmy Award-winning Science Editor for ABC News. He appeared regularly on Good Morning America, World News Tonight, Nightline and 20/20. He has authored many bestselling books, including Believing is Seeing and Five Equations That Changed the World. He is the author of More Than Meets the IQ on Substack and the host of the popular podcast“Science+God with Dr. G.” He produced the award-winning family film Little Red Wagon, distributed by Lionsgate and now playing on Amazon Prime and other major streaming platforms.

For more information, please visit .

