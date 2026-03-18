NICDC Consults Industry On MSME-Focused Export Cluster Development

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) convened a consultation meeting on Wednesday, focusing on the Union Budget announcement for revitalising export-oriented industrial clusters.

The meeting, chaired by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) followed a post-Budget webinar on 'Sustaining and Strengthening Economic Growth'.

The discussions were aimed at translating Budget proposals into actionable strategies through ongoing industry engagement, providing a platform for dialogue and actionable recommendations for implementing the Budget's cluster development priorities.

Participants broadly agreed on placing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the centre of cluster development and aligning initiatives with global demand trends to strengthen India's role in international value chains.

Key Discussions and Recommendations

Stakeholders emphasised a holistic approach to cluster rejuvenation, focusing on infrastructure upgrades, capacity building, technology adoption, and improved access to domestic and global markets.

Discussions highlighted the need to strengthen domestic manufacturing ecosystems, particularly in import-dependent sectors, and to develop robust testing, certification, and quality infrastructure. Innovation, research and development, and technology commercialisation within clusters were seen as critical for competitiveness.

Support for MSMEs was a key focus, including enhancing productivity, facilitating integration into global value chains, and improving access to finance.

Governance mechanisms were also addressed, with participants recommending industry-led participation through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), cluster-level facilitation systems for investors and enterprises, simplification of regulatory processes, and greater flexibility for state- and district-level implementation.

Building Future-Ready Industrial Ecosystems

Stakeholders stressed the importance of integrated industrial ecosystems, including social and urban infrastructure to retain workforce and ensure sustainability. Strengthening design, innovation, and intellectual property ecosystems, along with sustainable financing models and leveraging existing government initiatives, were suggested to scale high-potential clusters.

Industry Participation

The consultation brought together representatives from Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), industry associations, financial institutions, research bodies, and government stakeholders. Leading industry organizations, including ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII, PHDCCI, NASSCOM, SIDBI, CSIR, NPC, AEPC, ACMA, IMTMA, and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, were present. Corporate participants included Reliance, Tata Chemicals, Relaxo, Beumer Group, and JLL.

(KNN Bureau)

