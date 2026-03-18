Celebrating Female Leadership In EHS And Sustainability

MENAFN - 3BL) International Women's Day provides an opportunity to recognize the individuals shaping industries, driving innovation, and strengthening organizations through leadership and collaboration. Across the Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and Sustainability fields, women are playing an increasingly influential role, bringing diverse perspectives, technical expertise, and leadership approaches that strengthen environmental stewardship and workplace safety worldwide.

This year's theme, “Give to Gain,” reflects a simple but powerful idea: progress accelerates when knowledge is shared, when professionals support one another, and when leaders create space for others to grow. In sectors such as EHS and Sustainability, where collaboration, problem-solving, and long-term thinking are essential, this mindset is particularly relevant.

To highlight these contributions, we invited several female leaders from across the Inogen Alliance network and partner organizations to share their perspectives on leadership, diversity, and the future of EHS and Sustainability.

EHS and Sustainability professionals operate at the intersection of environmental protection, employee well-being, and responsible business practices. These roles require not only technical knowledge but also strong communication, empathy, and collaborative leadership.

Several leaders emphasized that diverse leadership teams consistently produce stronger environmental and social outcomes. Research supports this observation: organizations with more gender-diverse leadership often demonstrate improved decision-making, stronger risk management, and better sustainability performance.

Female leaders highlighted how diversity strengthens organizations in practical ways:

Bringing balanced perspectives that combine technical rigor with human-centered leadership Encouraging collaborative problem-solving across disciplines Strengthening organizational culture around safety, well-being, and accountability Supporting innovation in addressing complex environmental and social challenges

In industries that are rapidly evolving due to regulatory pressure, climate risks, and technological change, this diversity of leadership perspectives can be a significant advantage.

The featured professionals represent organizations across multiple sectors and regions, demonstrating the global nature of EHS and Sustainability work.

Chief Executive Officer – Eco Choice Aotearoa | New Zealand

Laura emphasizes the importance of inclusion and diverse leadership perspectives in advancing environmental and social outcomes.

“EHS&S exists to protect people and the planet; we cannot do that while sidelining half the world's expertise and lived experience. Research shows women in leadership deliver stronger environmental and social outcomes, proving gender diversity isn't just fair, it's effective. Women don't just talk about change – they forge it, whether that's in the boardroom or on the frontlines of climate action in their communities.”

Physical Safety Director – DocuSign | USA

Regina highlights how women in safety leadership help shape healthier workplace cultures.

“As women in Health and Safety, we bring a strong and essential perspective to the forefront of employee well-being. We must empower each other to strengthen our overall presence and secure a seat at the decision-making table. Our approach, rooted in care and empathy, transforms safety from compliance to proactive care, leading to healthier, more engaged employees. Let's ensure our voices are heard in shaping the future of our organizations!”

EHS Manager – The LEGO Group | China

Jane reflects on the importance of global collaboration and diversity within EHS teams.

“As a member of the global EHS team at The LEGO Group, I'm proud to work alongside talented women and diverse colleagues from many countries – bringing varied perspectives that strengthen how we approach health, safety, and sustainability. In a changing world, diversity in EHS leadership means inclusion, collaboration, and shared responsibility to build safer workplaces and a more sustainable future.”

Head of Sustainability and CSR – Raya Holding for Financial Investments | Egypt

Yasmine stresses that leadership in sustainability requires transformation and strategic thinking.

“The future of EHS&S requires leadership that can navigate complexity and drive real transformation. Female leaders are at the forefront of this shift, elevating standards, challenging norms, and embedding sustainability at the core of business strategy.”

Senior Regional Manager – Health & Safety – Salesforce | APAC & Japan

Rosie highlights how leadership in safety is grounded in respect for people and strong organizational values.

“Leadership in Health and Safety is fundamentally about the value we place on human life and dignity – rooted in the belief that a person's livelihood should never come at the cost of their well-being. I've always believed that when women lead in this space, we bring a vital balance of technical rigor and deep empathy that transforms compliance into a true culture of care. Female leadership is essential to this mission because it naturally prioritizes collaborative, inclusive problem-solving – the very ingredients needed to tackle complex safety challenges.”

China Region Senior HSE Manager – Cummins Inc. | China

Tifa highlights the diverse motivations and experiences that shape strong EHS leadership.

“Female leaders are each unique in our perspectives and passions, and we have varied experiences and personal motivations that drive us in the HSE&S area. We are united in our relentless desire to move beyond the basics of an HSE&S program and create a culture that empowers excellence in everything we do, protecting employees and our environment.”

EHS Director – DataBank | USA

Susan reflects on the evolution of female leadership within the EHS profession.

“When I began my career decades ago, EHS programs and women professionals were both rare in the industries where I worked. I was fortunate to have exceptional mentors who recognized potential in women in industry. Today, women in EHS&S are not exceptions, we are leaders in many organizations and bring a distinct and essential perspective and approach: listening critically before acting, building coalitions across disciplines, and crafting solutions that are practical, durable, and rooted in collaboration.”

Director of Development & Construction – Guanacaste Land Company | Costa Rica

Diana highlights the role of empathy and resilience in sustainability leadership.

“Leadership in sustainability is strengthened when it is resilient, empathetic, and deeply human. It is built on listening, trust, and the ability to adapt to changing contexts without losing clarity or direction. The strongest teams are not shaped by individual recognition, but by genuine knowledge-sharing and by surrounding ourselves with people who bring diverse experiences and perspectives.”

Sr. Advisor and Project Leader Water Management, Safety and Climate Adaptation – Antea Group Nederland | Netherlands

Elsbeth emphasizes the importance of inclusive leadership in environmental and infrastructure resilience.

“Alongside my advisory work, I also focus on new business development for resilient and healthy living environments. I believe that inclusive leadership and collaboration are essential to ensuring that water systems are resilient, responsible, and future-proof.”

President – Inogen Alliance | USA

Angelique reflects on the global impact of collaboration across the Inogen Alliance network.

“Across more than 70 Associate firms and thousands of experts worldwide, women are leading with vision and purpose within the Alliance – guiding our Associate companies, advising multinational clients, and shaping the future of environment, health, safety, and sustainability. By connecting talented professionals across cultures and regions, the Alliance creates a powerful global platform where women leaders collaborate, share expertise, and amplify impact.”

The insights shared by these leaders illustrate how diverse perspectives strengthen the EHS and sustainability professions. By mentoring others, sharing knowledge, and fostering inclusive leadership, these professionals are helping shape a stronger and more resilient future for organizations and communities worldwide.

International Women's Day is a reminder that progress is driven not only by policies and technologies, but also by the people who lead, collaborate, and inspire the next generation.