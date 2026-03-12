Serve Robotics And White Castle Launch Robot Food Delivery On Uber Eats

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Serve Robotics, an autonomous delivery robot provider, and White Castle, which claims to be“America's first fast-food hamburger chain”, have agreed a partnership to deliver the restaurant's“Sliders” and“Crave-worthy” menu items via Serve's autonomous delivery robots on Uber Eats.

Customers ordering White Castle in Serve's delivery zone may now have their meals arrive in one of Serve's autonomous sidewalk robots.

The partnership further expands Serve's presence on the Uber Eats platform, which already offers Serve's robotic deliveries in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta (including Buckhead), Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, and Alexandria, Virginia, with additional US cities coming soon.

The expansion underscores growing consumer demand for autonomous delivery and highlights Serve's continued momentum scaling across major US markets.

Ali Kashani, CEO of Serve Robotics, says:“White Castle is a legendary brand that helped define convenient, fast meals, and we're thrilled to bring that legacy into the future.

“Seeing a Serve robot roll down the sidewalk with a Crave Case will soon feel like a natural extension of the White Castle experience.”

Serve's latest third-generation robots are engineered to transport substantial, temperature-sensitive orders, making them ideal for delivering White Castle's iconic sliders, Chicken Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, Crinkle-Cut Fries, and even full Crave Cases, while maintaining optimal warmth and quality throughout the journey.

Chris Shaffery, senior vice president of restaurant operations at White Castle, says:“At White Castle, innovation has been at the heart of our business for more than 100 years.

“Partnering with Serve Robotics gives us an exciting new way to combine convenience, technology, and great taste together, while allowing Cravers to enjoy their favorite items in a fun and sustainable way.”

White Castle's autonomous delivery is now available through Uber Eats for customers within Serve's operating area.