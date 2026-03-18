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Japan’s PM Eyes Collaboration on US “Golden Dome” Missile Defense
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is reportedly considering requesting cooperation on the US Golden Dome next-generation missile defense system during her upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.
The potential collaboration is expected to be among several topics for discussion, including Japan’s planned purchase of Alaskan crude oil and a $100 million joint shipbuilding initiative, according to reports citing Japanese government sources.
The Golden Dome system is designed to detect and intercept hypersonic missiles—capable of traveling more than five times the speed of sound—while in mid-flight in outer space, with a projected total cost of $175 billion. In 2023, Japan and the US agreed to jointly develop a new missile aimed at countering hypersonic threats, with completion expected in the 2030s.
Japan’s Defense Ministry is also seeking to share information with the US regarding research on technologies necessary for detecting projectiles from space. The US military has been developing a satellite constellation system that links multiple small satellites to detect incoming missiles with high precision.
Takaichi is scheduled to depart Wednesday for Washington, marking her first visit since assuming office last year, and is expected to hold a summit with Trump on Thursday.
The potential collaboration is expected to be among several topics for discussion, including Japan’s planned purchase of Alaskan crude oil and a $100 million joint shipbuilding initiative, according to reports citing Japanese government sources.
The Golden Dome system is designed to detect and intercept hypersonic missiles—capable of traveling more than five times the speed of sound—while in mid-flight in outer space, with a projected total cost of $175 billion. In 2023, Japan and the US agreed to jointly develop a new missile aimed at countering hypersonic threats, with completion expected in the 2030s.
Japan’s Defense Ministry is also seeking to share information with the US regarding research on technologies necessary for detecting projectiles from space. The US military has been developing a satellite constellation system that links multiple small satellites to detect incoming missiles with high precision.
Takaichi is scheduled to depart Wednesday for Washington, marking her first visit since assuming office last year, and is expected to hold a summit with Trump on Thursday.
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